Concert Review Barry Manilow belts ballads and classics at final concert in metro Atlanta The legendary singer performs at Gas South Arena in Duluth after several postponed shows. Barry Manilow kicks off his performance with timeless pop hits “It’s a Miracle,” “I’m Your Man” and “Somewhere in the Night” on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Gas South Arena in Duluth. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 1 hour ago Share

“I’m surprised this is happening,” a woman said entering Duluth’s Gas South Arena on Tuesday night. After a few false starts, looks like Barry Manilow (finally) made it. The 83-year-old singer-songwriter brought his farewell tour to metro Atlanta after rescheduling it. In turn, fans (or, in this case, “Fanilows”) indicated he was well worth the wait. Tuesday’s show featured a delightful array of hits, storytelling and showmanship that kept the crowd on their feet for one last time — which says a lot for a concert that seemed unlikely to occur. Last year, following a lung cancer diagnosis, Manilow postponed a string of his tour dates while recovering from surgery. Tuesday’s show was initially slated for April. Last week, Manilow canceled an already rescheduled Kentucky concert right before showtime because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

Barry Manilow performs before an enthusiastic audience Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Gas South Arena in Duluth. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) So, when Manilow (wearing a white suit jacket over a black shirt and slacks), stepped on stage at 8:16 p.m., his presence felt nearly unbelievable. It was fitting, then, that he opened the show with his 1974 pop hit “It’s a Miracle.” Though the song’s up-tempo grooves pleased the Gen X and baby boomer crowd, it appeared he might have lip-synced the single. But that didn’t distract the audience from waving the green glow sticks they received upon entering the venue. For “I’m Your Man,” a disco jam released nearly a decade after the opening song, Manilow flaunted a few dance moves with his background singers and band. The footwork was simple enough to woo the audience, but Manilow wore a worried look on his face throughout the song.

“I’m too old for this,” he joked.

He immediately traded his humility for a dash of the pizzazz that’s carried his artistry across six decades. “The first time we played here in Atlanta was in 1974,” he told the crowd. “That means we’ve known each other for 52 years, and I still look fabulous.” For nearly an hour and 30 minutes, Manilow’s Duluth show served as a proper goodbye — mixing ballads, No. 1 hits, covers and anecdotes that celebrated his Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-winning career. The ballads emerged as Manilow’s finest work. With “Somewhere in the Night,” his amorous lines crescendoed into final high notes met with a standing ovation. Another arrived at the end of “This One’s for You” (performed on piano), which Manilow dedicated to his grandpa, the first to recognize his musical talent. He thanked him for also being the first to lead his first standing ovation at Carnegie Hall, following the success of his No. 1 hit “Mandy.” Barry Manilow performs Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Gas South Arena in Duluth. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) Preceding a performance of that song was a clip of the late Clive Davis (shown on a small screen onstage), describing a younger Manilow as the “newest star for America.” But Manilow only played part of “Mandy,” which seemed insufficient for a career-defining hit.

The crowd gave another standing ovation to Top 10 hit “Weekend in New England.” “Will you come on the road with me and be my permanent audience?” he asked. Later, Manilow performed other hits like “Could It Be Magic” (which Donna Summer transformed into a hit) and “I Write the Songs.” During a brief interlude, Manilow awarded a $10,000 grant to local music teacher Quentin Goins of Stephenson High School. The donation was part of his Manilow Music Project, which helps fund music education across the country (he gave similar donations during other stops on the tour). Barry Manilow takes to the stage for his concert Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, at Gas South Arena in Duluth. He noted his first concert in Atlanta was in 1974. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) Manilow, donning a purple suit with colorful, ruffled sleeves, closed the show with “Copacabana,” the quintessential showman anthem that became a classic.