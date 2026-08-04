Books 9 metro Atlanta author and book events to check out in August The authors of "How to Date a Fanatic" and "Robert Neyland: The West Point Engineer Who Built Tennessee Football" will both be giving talks in Atlanta this month. (Courtesy of Harper Via and Bloomsbury)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

As we head into the last, lazy days of summer, August sizzles with the long-awaited new book from Lauretta Hannon (“The Cracker Queen”) and all the thrillers for the beach you could ask for. Here are some events we’re looking forward to. Ben Wakeman, “Harmony House.” Six strangers come together under one roof in local author Wakeman’s apocalyptic new book. 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 6. Reading, signing. Free or $18.99 to include the paperback. The Book Bird, 70 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. thebook-bird.com John North, “Gorgon.” Local author North will discuss and sign books from his young adult series “Gorgon,” which tells the story of two unlikely allies, renegade magician Aurora and Demi-God Princess Polaris, who join forces as they try to return to their homes.

Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 8. Talk, signing. Free. Offbeat Books, 1161 Ridge Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-855-5908. offbeatbooks.com Carapace: Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. Summer’s the time for adventures galore: epic road trips, hiking wins and disasters, home projects that get a little out of hand. Whatever your story — adventure and triumph, dashed hopes or skinned knees, your last roller-coaster ride — come share it. 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Oral storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404- 525-3447. carapaceatl.com Monica Scheidt, “Tent Pegs: How God Builds Family Legacy Through Ordinary Moments.” Through heartfelt stories and thoughtful reflections, Scheidt — mother of 11 — explores how God uses the ordinary rhythms of family life to shape lasting legacies. Like tent pegs driven firmly into the ground, these small, faithful moments become anchors for generations to come.

5:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Talk, Q&A, signing. Free. Poe and Company Bookstore, 1890 Heritage Walk, Milton. 770-797-5566. poeandcompanybookstore.com

Tiffany Crum, “This Story Might Save Your Life.” On their beloved podcast, co-hosts Benny and Joy delight listeners each week with a different “against all odds” survival story. But the tables are turned when they find themselves locked into a suspense-filled adventure in which the terrible secrets they have hidden from the world and each other must come to light. 2 p.m. Aug. 15. Conversation. Free. Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700. bookmiser.net Lauretta Hannon, “A Priest Walks Into a Waffle House.” The writer, humorist, TEDx speaker and author of “The Cracker Queen” returns with her long-awaited second book, a cheeky spiritual memoir with an audacious message of hope. Once again, Hannon shows that joy can arise from the deepest abyss, that everyone is designed with purpose and hard-wired for restoration, and that grace abounds where we often miss it: in the grittiness of life. 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Book launch, signing. Free. Bookmiser-East Cobb, 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net Amy Buchanan, “The Best I Never Had.” A young woman re-encounters the man, who paid her to pretend to be his girlfriend for a wedding, at her younger sister’s wedding — he’s the brother of the groom. Even better, he asks if she’ll pretend once again to be his girlfriend for this wedding.