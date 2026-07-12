Bookshelf Five summer novels more substantive than your typical beach read Books include Ann Patchett’s ‘Whistler,’ examining the tie that binds a girl to her stepfather. Nashville author and bookstore owner Ann Patchett follows her 2023 Pulitzer nominated novel with "Whistler." (George Walker IV/AP)

By Suzanne Van Atten 1 hour ago Share

A new novel by Ann Patchett is always cause for celebration. The Nashville author and bookstore owner is unparalleled in her gift for identifying a nuanced aspect of human nature and holding it up to the light to examine it in all its many permutations. Following her 2023 Pulitzer Prize-nominated novel “Tom Lake,” her new book, “Whistler,” (HarperCollins, $30) focuses on the brief but indelible relationship between a young girl and her stepfather, examining it through the prism of time when they unexpectedly reunite many years later. Daphne Fuller is a 50-something English teacher at a girls prep school living in a suburb outside Manhattan. She and her older husband, Jonathan, a newly retired hospital administrator who’s at a loss for what to do with himself now that he’s unemployed, are visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art when they encounter Eddie Triplett. The 76-year-old editor at Random House was the second of three husbands to Daphne’s mother.

"Whistler" by Ann Patchett (Courtesy of HarperCollins) Until their chance meeting, Daphne and Eddie hadn’t seen each other in more than 40 years after they were involved in a car accident that triggered Eddie’s banishment from the family. Having harbored guilt ever since over her perceived role in Eddie’s departure, Daphne reexamines the events surrounding the accident and the days that followed. As she reconnects with the man who was the closest thing she ever had to a father figure, Daphne gleans a new understanding of what transpired in her family four decades earlier. A soul-soothing study of familial relationships and the serendipitous nature of love, “Whistler” is a contemplative antidote to the summer’s fluffier beach reads. Here are four more literary novels by Southern writers to consider this season. "The Fervent Whites" by De'Shawn Charles Winslow (Courtesy of One World)

North Carolina native De’Shawn Charles Winslow’s third novel is a literary thriller set in the small town of Fervent in New York’s Hudson Valley. When convicted murderers James and Ella White are exonerated and released from prison in 1982, the white couple go home to a primarily Black neighborhood that does not welcome them. Most unsettled by their return is Sylvia Upshaw. Having vocalized her disapproval of the Whites’ adoption of a Black child before they were jailed, Sylvia shares a secret with the child after the couple’s incarceration that results in the boy’s death. Tensions in the community come to a boil when another murder occurs. (One World, $28) "Agnes Lives!" by Hallie Elizabeth Newton (Courtesy of Bloomsbury) 'Agnes Lives!' Joyce Carol Oates calls Mississippi native Hallie Elizabeth Newton’s dark, disturbing novel “an astonishing debut as mesmerizing as it is unnerving.” Taking place during 24 hours in 2014 New York City, this stream-of-consciousness novel is told from the POV of a self-absorbed, image-obsessed and increasingly unhinged woman determined to find someone to kill her before her next SoulCycle class. For fans of dark satire and potentially unlikable main characters. (Bloomsbury, $26.99) "The Foursome" by Christina Baker Kline (Courtesy of Mariner Books) 'The Foursome'