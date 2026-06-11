Arts & Entertainment Corinne Bailey Rae brings 20th-anniversary tour to Atlanta, writes kids’ book The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician will perform her 2006 debut album in its entirety at Buckhead Theatre on Friday. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Corinne Bailey Rae will perform in her "Like a Star" tour — a 20th-anniversary concert celebrating her self-titled debut album released in 2006 — at Buckhead Theatre on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Courtesy of Koto Bolofo).

By Christopher A. Daniel 12 minutes ago Share

For Corinne Bailey Rae, lyrics and melodies can reveal new possibilities. Twenty years ago, the British singer, songwriter and musician was performing in jazz clubs and as a member of an all-female rock band, Helen, but she wanted a new musical identity.

Rae started composing songs combining R&B, jazz, folk and pop and writing lyrics revisiting her childhood memories, relationships and family. She was surprised after her self-titled debut album, released in February 2006, became commercially successful and made her a global star. “This was my first time in the studio, putting headphones on and being able to really hear my voice. I was able to make something that was intimate, conversational and could be like a friend whispering in your ear,” Rae told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I had no idea what it would do for me, who would connect with it or not. I thought I’d just get to play in the U.K., and that’s it.” Now, Rae wants to share her creative journey with old and young audiences.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, the honey-voiced singer launched the “Like a Star” tour, with a stop at Buckhead Theatre on Friday. She’ll perform her first album in its entirety at the sold-out show, as well as deep cuts from all four of her studio projects. She’ll also share stories behind what inspires her music.

Rae said revisiting her catalog allows her to reflect on her career path. “I like to talk about how I wrote the songs, what I was thinking about at the time, what part of my life it reflects, what it’s like thinking about songs you wrote in your 20s, then being in your 40s and how much more life you’ve had since then,” Rae said. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Corinne Bailey Rae's 2006 debut album features signature tunes "Like a Star" and "Put Your Records On." (Courtesy of Ulrike Rindermann) Atlanta played a part in Rae’s journey more than 15 years ago. In August 2010, she mixed her soulful, Grammy-winning cover version of reggae artist Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Is This Love” in Atlanta. Audio engineer Phil Tan said Rae was collaborative and intentional during the recording sessions. “She was professional, easy to work with and a joy to be around. Vocally, she seemed more sure of herself, but the vulnerability and tenderness are still evident, and those qualities resonate with her audience,” Tan said.

Corinne Bailey Rae's 2010 cover of reggae singer Bob Marley's "Is This Love" was mixed by Grammy-winning audio engineer Phil Tan in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Ulrike Rindermann) In March, she published “Put Your Records On,” her first children’s storybook named after one of her signature tunes. It tells the story of a young girl who connects to music after she discovers her aunt’s vinyl collection in an attic. Rae said raising her two daughters inspired her to write the picture book. “We travel a lot with music, so we’re on tour buses, airplanes, and they’re always saying, ‘Tell me a story.’ I wanted to share my love of music with children and tell them every feeling that you have can be found in a song,” she said. Cover art for singer Corinne Bailey Rae's debut children's book, "Put Your Records On." (Courtesy of Penguin Kids)