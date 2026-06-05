Arts & Entertainment Atlanta Opera’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ brings ‘Ring’ cycle to blazing finish Critic calls Wagner’s four-opera opus ‘perhaps the most ambitious undertaking’ in company’s 47-year history. Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde in the Atlanta Opera's "Twilight of the Gods," a five-hour production with intermissions that completes the first fully staged “Ring” cycle in Atlanta. Performances continue Friday and Sunday. (Raftermen/Courtesy of Atlanta Opera)

By Paul Hyde – ArtsATL 25 minutes ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Four years ago, the gods in Atlanta Opera’s “Das Rheingold” ascended on a stage platform to the glowing heights of Valhalla.

At the end of last week’s “Götterdämmerung,” as Valhalla burned to ashes, those same gods plummeted to the ground. Such is the fitting conclusion of Atlanta Opera’s magisterial production of “Götterdämmerung,” which opened May 30 and continues through Sunday at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This production of “Twilight of the Gods” (as it is known in English) marks the grand finale of perhaps the most ambitious undertaking in Atlanta Opera’s 47-year history: the completion of Wagner’s four-opera “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” an epic meditation on greed, domination and the destructive lust for power. Caitlin Lynch shines as Third Norn in the Atlanta Opera’s "Twilight of the Gods." The production by director Tomer Zvulun and scenic and projection designer Erhard Rom frames the action inside a brutal, violent society suggestive of modern fascism. (Raftermen/Courtesy of Atlanta Opera)

More than 150 years after Wagner completed the cycle, this marks the first fully staged “Ring” in Atlanta — a historic achievement and the ultimate test for any company.

Running more than five hours with intermissions and ranking among the longest operas in the repertory, “Twilight of the Gods” demands extraordinary endurance from singers and the orchestra alike. The sprawling drama follows the hero Siegfried and the Valkyrie Brünnhilde as betrayal, manipulation and a cursed ring of power set into motion the destruction both of gods and mortals. Through deception, Siegfried is turned against Brünnhilde, sacred oaths are broken, revenge takes hold and Wagner’s mythic world hurtles toward catastrophe. This production by Tomer Zvulun (director) and Erhard Rom (scenic and projection designer) frames the action inside a brutal, violent society suggestive of modern fascism, rendered through looming brutalist architecture and striking digital imagery. Mattie Ullrich’s costumes — some ancient, others militaristic and unsettlingly contemporary — emphasize the timelessness of Wagner’s tale. At times, the production may lean too heavily on projected imagery, but its visual ambition rarely falters. Without giving too much away, the final moments offer a surprising note of hope as nature reasserts itself amid civilization’s collapse, reaching toward an unmistakably contemporary message: There is no Planet B. Wagner’s meditation on greed, ambition and the corrupting pursuit of power lands with particular force in a fierce political season, though the opera’s warning ultimately feels broader and more permanent than any single moment.

This “Twilight of the Gods” boasts a cast of formidable singers whose voices soar over Wagner’s luxuriantly dense orchestrations. Lise Lindstrom (Brünnhilde) and Stefan Vinke (Siegfried) embrace. (Raftermen/Courtesy of Atlanta Opera) Leading the cast are Lise Lindstrom (Brünnhilde) and Stefan Vinke (Siegfried), among the foremost Wagnerian singers performing today, and both returning from last year’s “Siegfried.” The leading roles require immense vocal power, stamina and range, and Lindstrom and Vinke possess these qualities in abundance. The electrifying Lindstrom sings Brünnhilde with laser-focused intensity, her gleaming soprano cutting thrillingly through the orchestra. Her final immolation scene — among the most demanding and exalted passages in all opera — proves overwhelming in both vocal command and dramatic conviction.

Vinke’s Siegfried brings heroic stamina and youthfulness to a punishing role that rarely grants respite. Le Bu as Gunther leans over the stretchered Siegfried, sung by Stefan Vink. (Raftermen/Courtesy of Atlanta Opera) Among the supporting cast, Le Bu brings a refined bass-baritone to the conflicted Gunther, king of the Gibichungs, while David Leigh’s Hagen emerges as properly terrifying, his steely, stentorian bass embodying malevolence itself. Tamara Mumford lends opulence and emotional gravity to the Valkyrie Waltraute, while Sylvia D’Eramo supplies a lustrous mezzo-soprano as Gutrune. “Twilight” can occasionally feel brooding, with stretches of extended sung dialogue that test dramatic momentum. Yet Wagner rewards patience with some of the most overwhelming music in the repertory: the radiant Brünnhilde-Siegfried duet in the prologue; the emotionally shattering Waltraute-Brünnhilde confrontation in Act I; the gripping male chorus scene of Act II; Siegfried’s monumental Funeral March in Act III; and, finally, Brünnhilde’s transcendent immolation scene, one of opera’s greatest endings.

Tamara Mumford as the Valkyrie Waltraute brings a message to Brünnhilde, sung by Lise Lindstrom. (Raftermen/Courtesy of Atlanta Opera) Notably, “Twilight” marks the first appearance of a chorus anywhere in the “Ring” cycle. Under chorus master Walter Huff, the 50-voice male chorus sings with thrilling force and clarity, lending the opera an added sense of ritual and grandeur. The Atlanta Opera Orchestra, under the commanding direction of conductor Roberto Kalb, proves fully equal to Wagner’s Herculean demands. Kalb draws silken playing from the strings while summoning elemental force from the brass when needed. His conducting is both polished and dramatically alert, maintaining careful balance between orchestra and singers while preserving the score’s inexorable momentum. Given the opera’s marathon length, Atlanta Opera wisely follows Bayreuth’s example by allowing generous intermissions, giving audiences time to regroup before plunging back into Wagner’s overwhelming sound world. Patrons should take note of the production’s unusually early curtain time. It is hard to imagine how Atlanta Opera could surpass this remarkable four-year achievement. Yet, on opening night, Tomer Zvulun, the company’s general and artistic director, announced an encore: In June 2029, Atlanta Opera plans to present all four “Ring” operas in two complete cycles over two weeks.