Vote for AJC podcasts nominated for 2026 Signal Awards

AJC podcasts "Who Blew Up the Guidestones?" "It's UATL" and "Politically Georgia" are nominated in several categories at the 2026 Signal Awards.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to announce that several of its podcasts have been named finalists in the 2026 Signal Awards, one of the podcast industry’s most prestigious honors. Voting is open now and runs through Thursday, Oct. 15.

Presented annually by the Signal Awards, the competition celebrates podcasts and creators defining culture through compelling storytelling, journalism and innovation in audio. This year’s finalists represent some of the most influential voices and organizations in podcasting, spanning news, entertainment, business, sports and culture.

The AJC’s nominations reflect the continued impact of the outstanding work of its journalists and producers who connect audiences with the people, issues and stories shaping Atlanta and Georgia.