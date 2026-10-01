Vote for AJC podcasts nominated for 2026 Signal Awards

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is proud to announce that several of its podcasts have been named finalists in the 2026 Signal Awards, one of the podcast industry’s most prestigious honors. Voting is open now and runs through Thursday, Oct. 15.
Presented annually by the Signal Awards, the competition celebrates podcasts and creators defining culture through compelling storytelling, journalism and innovation in audio. This year’s finalists represent some of the most influential voices and organizations in podcasting, spanning news, entertainment, business, sports and culture.
The AJC’s nominations reflect the continued impact of the outstanding work of its journalists and producers who connect audiences with the people, issues and stories shaping Atlanta and Georgia.
The nominated AJC podcasts and audio reporting are:
“Who Blew Up the Guidestones?” in the Best Sound Design category
Vote here: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting#/2026/shows/craft/best-sound-design
“Politically Georgia,” in the Local News category
Vote here: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting#/2026/shows/genre/local-news
“Politically Georgia’s” “Fulton County Ballot Raid,” in the Local News Individual Episode category
Vote here: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting#/2026/individual-episodes/genre/local-news
“It’s UATL” in the Curators Shaping Culture category
Vote here: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting#/2026/shows/genre/curators-shaping-culture
“It’s UATL’s” “Former Magic City Dancer Weighs in on NBA Debate” in the Conversation Starter Individual Episodes category
Vote here: https://vote.signalaward.com/PublicVoting#/2026/individual-episodes/genre/conversation-starter
About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For more than 158 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.