AJC’s ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation earns national Collier Spotlight award

Award is part of the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, presented by the University of Florida.

Award is part of the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, presented by the University of Florida.

The University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications has awarded its summer Collier Spotlight award to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation.

The multipart investigation found that limited oversight and enforcement by Georgia’s medical board have allowed hundreds of practitioners to promote treatments that run counter to established science and federal guidance — often with minimal consequence. The investigation was published in June after months of reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity, and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.

According to the award announcement, a Collier Spotlight juror lauded the ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation as “aggressive, watchdog reporting at its finest.”