Awards

AJC’s ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation earns national Collier Spotlight award

Award is part of the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, presented by the University of Florida.
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(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty)
(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty)
AJC
By AJC Communications
34 minutes ago

The University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications has awarded its summer Collier Spotlight award to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation.

The multipart investigation found that limited oversight and enforcement by Georgia’s medical board have allowed hundreds of practitioners to promote treatments that run counter to established science and federal guidance — often with minimal consequence. The investigation was published in June after months of reporting, including analysis of regulatory records, practitioner activity, and interviews with practitioners, patients and experts.

According to the award announcement, a Collier Spotlight juror lauded the ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation as “aggressive, watchdog reporting at its finest.”

“We are grateful to the Collier Spotlight jury for this national recognition,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are also proud to see how the detailed and diligent reporting from Danny Robbins, Carrie Teegardin and Phoebe Quinton brought attention to the dangers of limited oversight for these treatments in Georgia.”

The Collier Spotlight is part of the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability, administered by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.

Listen to an exclusive interview about the investigation from the July premiere of the “AJC Flagship” podcast. Read the full reporting from the ‘Risky Medicine’ investigation now.