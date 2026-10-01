AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast presents special ‘Georgia’s Choice’ series

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s award-winning ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast is publishing a special seven-episode series going deeper into the issues on the minds of Georgia voters as early voting begins and as they head to the polls in November.
The seven ‘Georgia’s Choice’ episodes will feature reporting and analysis from journalists across the AJC newsroom and beyond, contextualizing issues and candidate platforms spanning affordability, immigration, healthcare and more.
‘Georgia’s Choice’ special episodes publish Wednesdays on the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast feed through Oct. 28.
The first three installments are live now on podcast feeds everywhere:
Sept. 30: Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine how Georgia’s next governor could shape immigration enforcement and public education with AJC reporters Lautaro Grinspan and Martha Dalton. Grinspan explains how state and local cooperation with ICE affects enforcement in Georgia, where Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms differ on immigration, and how detention policies could affect immigrant workers and the state’s economy. Dalton breaks down the candidates’ competing education proposals, from universal pre-K and higher teacher pay to literacy initiatives and property tax cuts, and explains the funding and legislative hurdles each would face.
Sept. 23: This installment examines the competing affordability plans in the governor’s race, from Jackson’s push to cut state income and local property taxes to Bottoms’ targeted tax breaks for teachers, groceries and other essentials. AJC budget reporter David Wickert breaks down how the proposals would affect state and local revenues and what trade-offs could be required to pay for them. The discussion also looks at the state’s shrinking budget cushion and what the candidates’ plans could mean for government services.
Sept. 16: Hosts Bluestein and Murphy dig into the competing healthcare plans of Georgia’s two gubernatorial nominees with veteran healthcare reporter Ariel Hart. They examine Bottoms’ push for full Medicaid expansion, Jackson’s proposed “intelligent Medicaid expansion,” and the questions surrounding how either plan could work. Hart also weighs the strain on rural hospitals, the loss of ACA coverage and what the next governor can realistically change.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. They may play back your questions and answer them during the show’s next Monday Mailbag segment. Listeners may also share questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
For more than 158 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us here and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.