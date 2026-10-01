AJC’s ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast presents special ‘Georgia’s Choice’ series

The seven ‘Georgia’s Choice’ podcast episodes will feature reporting and analysis from journalists across the AJC newsroom and beyond, contextualizing issues and candidate platforms spanning affordability, immigration, healthcare and more.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s award-winning ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast is publishing a special seven-episode series going deeper into the issues on the minds of Georgia voters as early voting begins and as they head to the polls in November.

The seven ‘Georgia’s Choice’ episodes will feature reporting and analysis from journalists across the AJC newsroom and beyond, contextualizing issues and candidate platforms spanning affordability, immigration, healthcare and more.

‘Georgia’s Choice’ special episodes publish Wednesdays on the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast feed through Oct. 28.

The first three installments are live now on podcast feeds everywhere:

Sept. 30: Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine how Georgia’s next governor could shape immigration enforcement and public education with AJC reporters Lautaro Grinspan and Martha Dalton. Grinspan explains how state and local cooperation with ICE affects enforcement in Georgia, where Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms differ on immigration, and how detention policies could affect immigrant workers and the state’s economy. Dalton breaks down the candidates’ competing education proposals, from universal pre-K and higher teacher pay to literacy initiatives and property tax cuts, and explains the funding and legislative hurdles each would face.