Charles Minshew named AJC deputy managing editor of data journalism, AI and newsroom innovation

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced today it is naming Charles Minshew as its first deputy managing editor of data journalism, AI and newsroom innovation. In this expanded role, he will provide strategic leadership for the newsroom’s use of data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to strengthen journalism across all AJC platforms.
As deputy managing editor, Minshew will lead the AJC’s data journalism team while serving as the newsroom’s principal authority on AI-assisted journalism and data-driven innovation. He will partner with newsroom leaders to identify opportunities where data, AI and automation can expand reporting capacity.
“Not only is Charles a masterful interpreter of data and how it enhances reporting for our readers, but he is also a generous colleague and mentor to many,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re eager to see him supercharge our efforts to deliver distinctive journalism fueled by smart and responsible use of data and AI.”
Minshew joined the AJC in 2022 as a digital storytelling editor. In 2025, Minshew was named senior editor of data journalism, helping journalists across the newsroom bolster their reporting with data.
He is the former director of data services for Investigative Reporters & Editors, the world’s largest organization for data and investigative journalists. He has trained thousands of journalists in the latest techniques in investigative and data journalism.
Minshew previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel as a graphic artist with a focus on data. In 2012, Minshew was on the staff of The Denver Post that won a Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for coverage of a shooting at a theater in Aurora, Colorado.
He grew up in Rochelle, in Wilcox County, and is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and the Missouri School of Journalism. He was recently named to Georgia Southern University’s alumni association “40 Under 40” list.
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