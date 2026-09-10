Charles Minshew named AJC deputy managing editor of data journalism, AI and newsroom innovation

As deputy managing editor, Minshew will partner with newsroom leaders to identify opportunities where data, AI and automation can expand reporting capacity. (Courtesy of Georgia Southern University)

Role provides strategic leadership for the newsroom’s use of data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to strengthen journalism across all AJC platforms.

Role provides strategic leadership for the newsroom’s use of data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to strengthen journalism across all AJC platforms.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced today it is naming Charles Minshew as its first deputy managing editor of data journalism, AI and newsroom innovation. In this expanded role, he will provide strategic leadership for the newsroom’s use of data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to strengthen journalism across all AJC platforms.

As deputy managing editor, Minshew will lead the AJC’s data journalism team while serving as the newsroom’s principal authority on AI-assisted journalism and data-driven innovation. He will partner with newsroom leaders to identify opportunities where data, AI and automation can expand reporting capacity.

“Not only is Charles a masterful interpreter of data and how it enhances reporting for our readers, but he is also a generous colleague and mentor to many,” said Leroy Chapman Jr., editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re eager to see him supercharge our efforts to deliver distinctive journalism fueled by smart and responsible use of data and AI.”