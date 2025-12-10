About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Our mission is to press on. We investigate and report what’s really going on in your community. Our journalists follow the facts wherever they may lead, and uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and document our region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, we work to do something remarkable: inform and empower readers with real, rigorous, in-depth journalism. By providing this fundamental public service, we ultimately help build a better metro-Atlanta and Georgia for this generation and the next.