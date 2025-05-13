Virginia Highland District Porchfest returns for its fifth year this weekend with even more of the stuff that bring crowds out to this free annual event.

More than 100 bands will play on porches (the intown neighborhood, featuring many Craftsman bungalows, boasts some spacious ones) and at restaurants. More than 50 artists and small vendors will sell their wares and 20-plus food trucks will be on-site.

The festival will be held 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 17, with musicians performing in the business district afterward. The fun gets underway with a 2-mile Rock ‘n Run at 10:30 a.m., where runners are encouraged to dress in clothes befitting the rock music theme and participate on their own or as part of a relay team.