Virginia Highland District Porchfest returns for its fifth year this weekend with even more of the stuff that bring crowds out to this free annual event.
More than 100 bands will play on porches (the intown neighborhood, featuring many Craftsman bungalows, boasts some spacious ones) and at restaurants. More than 50 artists and small vendors will sell their wares and 20-plus food trucks will be on-site.
The festival will be held 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 17, with musicians performing in the business district afterward. The fun gets underway with a 2-mile Rock ‘n Run at 10:30 a.m., where runners are encouraged to dress in clothes befitting the rock music theme and participate on their own or as part of a relay team.
Registration costs $25 for a solo runner, $45 for a team of two and $75 for a team of four. Runners will score a drink voucher and a Porchfest koozie.
After the race, guests will be able to listen to music representing a wide variety of genres as they stroll the neighborhood. To preview which bands might appeal, check out Porchfest’s Spotify playlist.
An artists market will take place throughout the festival so you can browse and buy unique handcrafted items. And when you need to refuel, food trucks will offer a range of cuisines including American, Asian, Jamaican, Mexican and Italian, with desserts from King of Pops, YOM Ice Cream and other sweets-selling vendors.
If you have young ones with you, take them to the Kids Corner from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for activities (some free and some ticketed) such as bounce houses, games and crafts.
For more information: virginiahighlanddistrict.com/porchfest#pf-music.
