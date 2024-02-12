Lego Fest coming to Atlanta in April

The Lego festival is making its way to Atlanta on April 13–14 at the Cobb Galleria.

“Brick Fest Live is one of the largest Lego festivals in the country and it’s currently on a nationwide tour,” said Awesome Family Events.

The festival is an immersive experience for seasoned and new builders, as well as those who love to have fun with Lego bricks. The activities are hands-on and ideal for a great family outing.