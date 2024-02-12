Lego Fest coming to Atlanta in April

The Lego festival is making its way to Atlanta on April 13–14 at the Cobb Galleria.
“Brick Fest Live is one of the largest Lego festivals in the country and it’s currently on a nationwide tour,” said Awesome Family Events.
The festival is an immersive experience for seasoned and new builders, as well as those who love to have fun with Lego bricks. The activities are hands-on and ideal for a great family outing.
Along with hands-on fun and picture worthy backdrops, there will be plenty of entertainment, from cosplayers to meet-and-greets with contestants from the “Lego Masters” TV show.
Here are a few other things to look forward to:
- Giant Lego floor mural
- Architecture competition where you can show off your building chops
- Mosaic gallery
- Graffit wall, you have to sign your name in Lego bricks
- Glow zone, where you can build with glow-in-the-dark Lego bricks
- Derby races
Event date and times are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 13 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 14.
About the Author