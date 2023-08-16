RECIPES: Southern summer tomatoes shine, as a meal’s star or sidekick

Tomatoes are one of summer’s greatest gifts. One of my favorite ways to eat a tomato is sliced thickly on white bread slathered with store-bought mayonnaise. I eat it over the kitchen sink to best catch the juices dripping down my chin.

Simplicity is the key to that traditional rite of summer sandwich. While there are lots of summer tomato recipes, the best are the ones that remain simple at the core, highlighting the fresh, in-season produce.

Tomatoes thrive in hot, humid climates, making them exceptionally suited to Southern gardens. Sure, tomatoes are available year-round, shipped from hothouses or warmer climates no matter what month it is. But in the Deep South, August is the height of local, fresh tomato season. It’s time to gorge, and this trio of simple recipes will help you do it.

RECIPES

Candidly, this Slow Roasted Cherry Tomato Confit would taste good spooned atop anything. The slow cooking technique concentrates and intensifies the tomato flavor. The resulting pulpy, saucy spread can be used in a multitude of ways in the kitchen. This Tomato and Chevre Tart is a remix of the Southern classic tomato pie, a new kind of summer supper: savory and rich, but fresh with garden vegetables and zesty herbs. Pre-made puff pastry makes it a snap to put together. Lastly, consider this easy breezy gazpacho a veritable vegetable smoothie. Having chilled soup and chilled shrimp ready to go in the fridge is the ultimate luxury in the dog days of summer.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Slow Roasted Cherry Tomato Confit

Served atop a piece of bread, spooned over zucchini noodles or as a sauce for fish, these roasted tomatoes are incredibly versatile. The low and slow cooking intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes into candy-like sweetness.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Tomato and Chevre Tart

This recipe is proof that sometimes, “simple is best.” The buttery, flaky crust, creamy, earthy goat cheese, vibrant herbs and savory tomatoes create an incredibly satisfying combination.

Don’t be tempted to skip salting your tomatoes. Salting intensifies the flavor of the tomatoes and draws out the moisture, helping to prevent a soggy crust. This tart can be enjoyed straight out of the oven, room temperature, or even cold, devoured straight from the refrigerator.

Credit: Virginia Willis Credit: Virginia Willis

Gazpacho with Chilled Shrimp and Tarragon Creme Fraiche

Chilled suppers are the best. This cold soup is the ultimate make-ahead; you don’t even have to reheat it. Gazpacho is best prepared at the height of summer, using an excellent olive oil and fresh, local ingredients. You want the tomatoes to be ripe and bursting with flavor. And gazpacho is a great use for “scratch and dent” tomatoes that may not be pretty, but need using up.

Creme fraiche translates to “fresh cream” in French and is similar to sour cream, with slightly less acidity and a more rich and luxurious texture. You could also use regular sour cream, plain Greek yogurt or Icelandic skyr (soft cheese). A small spoonful of dairy tempers the tanginess of the tomatoes, and transforms this simple dish into a chef-inspired supper.

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16th teaspoon.

