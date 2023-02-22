BreakingNews
Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

RECIPE: Make Hen Mother Cookhouse’s Energy Bowl

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Lots of restaurants have versions of a healthy energy bowl, but there is one that surpasses them all! I absolutely love the energy bowl at Hen Mother Cookhouse in Johns Creek. It is healthy, full of vegetables and grains, and so, so delicious! Do you think the chef would share the recipe? Amy Harris, Brookhaven

Soraya Khoury, owner and chef of Hen Mother Cookhouse, developed this recipe because she wanted a savory grain bowl on her menu. “I wanted something with more sustenance than oatmeal, but with tons of nutrients. A meal that could really satisfy you,” Khoury explained.

At the restaurant, they prepare the dish with either quinoa or farro, but Khoury suggests our readers could use barley, amaranth, lentils or rice, if they prefer. Diners can choose to have their bowl topped with an egg, avocado or roasted chicken. In our photo, it’s topped with a fried egg.

ExploreAtlanta Culinary Journeys: Soraya Khoury of Hen Mother Cookhouse

The restaurant garnishes the dish with a mixture of sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. They combine those on a baking sheet, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Hen Mother Cookhouse’s Energy Bowl

From the menu of ... Hen Mother Cookhouse, 11705 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 770-417-8404, henmothercookhouse.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Colicchio Consulting

Food hall planned for Moreland Avenue will include 11 stalls, bar1h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
5h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen Tara Cinema
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Back in NFL, Todd Monken says Georgia will be fine
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sarah Dodge for the AJC

RECIPE: The cherry is the cherry on top of this delicious cookie
1h ago
RECIPE: Flavor-packed chili in a jiffy
2h ago
Cookbook review: Stir up fun in a glass
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
2h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top