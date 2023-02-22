RECIPE: Make Hen Mother Cookhouse’s Energy Bowl

Soraya Khoury, owner and chef of Hen Mother Cookhouse, developed this recipe because she wanted a savory grain bowl on her menu. “I wanted something with more sustenance than oatmeal, but with tons of nutrients. A meal that could really satisfy you,” Khoury explained.

At the restaurant, they prepare the dish with either quinoa or farro, but Khoury suggests our readers could use barley, amaranth, lentils or rice, if they prefer. Diners can choose to have their bowl topped with an egg, avocado or roasted chicken. In our photo, it’s topped with a fried egg.