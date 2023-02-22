RECIPE: Make Hen Mother Cookhouse’s Energy Bowl

Lots of restaurants have versions of a healthy energy bowl, but there is one that surpasses them all! I absolutely love the energy bowl at Hen Mother Cookhouse in Johns Creek. It is healthy, full of vegetables and grains, and so, so delicious! Do you think the chef would share the recipe? — Amy Harris, Brookhaven
Soraya Khoury, owner and chef of Hen Mother Cookhouse, developed this recipe because she wanted a savory grain bowl on her menu. “I wanted something with more sustenance than oatmeal, but with tons of nutrients. A meal that could really satisfy you,” Khoury explained.
At the restaurant, they prepare the dish with either quinoa or farro, but Khoury suggests our readers could use barley, amaranth, lentils or rice, if they prefer. Diners can choose to have their bowl topped with an egg, avocado or roasted chicken. In our photo, it’s topped with a fried egg.
The restaurant garnishes the dish with a mixture of sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. They combine those on a baking sheet, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast until crisp.
Hen Mother Cookhouse’s Energy Bowl
From the menu of ... Hen Mother Cookhouse, 11705 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek; 770-417-8404, henmothercookhouse.com.
