Swap in shrimp for easier, faster ‘lobster’ rolls

However, I never wanted to make lobster rolls at home. Lobster is pricey and, frankly, annoying to cook. But if you swap in its smaller, easier to handle cousin — shrimp — you can make a similar dish in less than 30 minutes.

I like to start with the largest shrimp I can easily find at the store — look for labels like extra-jumbo or 16/20. Their size gives you a little more leeway in cooking time; you don’t need to worry that they’ll go from tender to chewy in a matter of seconds. I poach them gently in lemon-filled water, watching for their flesh to turn from grey and translucent to pink and opaque. From there, it’s just a quick chop then a toss with finely diced celery, mayonnaise, and more lemon.