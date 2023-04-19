BreakingNews
DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
RECIPE: Make Café Alsace’s Cold Avocado-Roasted Garlic Soup

Credit: Courtesy of Benedicte Cooper

Credit: Courtesy of Benedicte Cooper

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Whenever I go to Café Alsace in Decatur, I immediately check the board of specials to see what the chef has come up with that day. These dishes never disappoint. While I usually focus on the amazing quiche recipes, our last visit enlightened me to pay more attention to the soups. The cold avocado-garlic soup was both rich and light — perfect for a summer lunch on the patio. Can you possibly get the recipe? Mary Lynn Huie, Lilburn

Café Alsace chef-owner Bénédicte Cooper was happy to share this recipe, which she agrees is perfect for summer. She suggests serving it with a crisp baguette and butter, and a glass of Crémant d’Alsace, an Alsatian sparkling wine.

Cooper recommends using Knorr beef liquid concentrated flavor base, widely available at grocery stores. We suggest starting with the smaller quantity listed and then adding more to taste.

Café Alsace’s Cold Avocado-Roasted Garlic Soup

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Café Alsace, 121 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur; 404-373-5622, cafealsace.net.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

