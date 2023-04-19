RECIPE: Make Café Alsace’s Cold Avocado-Roasted Garlic Soup

Café Alsace chef-owner Bénédicte Cooper was happy to share this recipe, which she agrees is perfect for summer. She suggests serving it with a crisp baguette and butter, and a glass of Crémant d’Alsace, an Alsatian sparkling wine.

Cooper recommends using Knorr beef liquid concentrated flavor base, widely available at grocery stores. We suggest starting with the smaller quantity listed and then adding more to taste.