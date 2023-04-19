RECIPE: Make Café Alsace’s Cold Avocado-Roasted Garlic Soup

Whenever I go to Café Alsace in Decatur, I immediately check the board of specials to see what the chef has come up with that day. These dishes never disappoint. While I usually focus on the amazing quiche recipes, our last visit enlightened me to pay more attention to the soups. The cold avocado-garlic soup was both rich and light — perfect for a summer lunch on the patio. Can you possibly get the recipe? — Mary Lynn Huie, Lilburn
Café Alsace chef-owner Bénédicte Cooper was happy to share this recipe, which she agrees is perfect for summer. She suggests serving it with a crisp baguette and butter, and a glass of Crémant d’Alsace, an Alsatian sparkling wine.
Cooper recommends using Knorr beef liquid concentrated flavor base, widely available at grocery stores. We suggest starting with the smaller quantity listed and then adding more to taste.
Café Alsace’s Cold Avocado-Roasted Garlic Soup
From the menu of ... Café Alsace, 121 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur; 404-373-5622, cafealsace.net.
