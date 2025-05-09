With spring in bloom, flowers abound. Rather than bringing mom a bouquet, take her out to one of these flower-centric Mother’s Day events.
“Spring Flowers” Group Exhibition
A painted flower never wilts. On Saturday, downtown art gallery Cat Eye Creative, which recently opened a space in Decatur, will launch a group art exhibition called “Spring Flowers.” Flowers will be the subject of art crafted in multiple media, ranging from oil painting to neon bending.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday June 8. Cat Eye Creative. 201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-547-8638. Free admission. cateye-creative.com.
Mother’s Day in the Garden
Enjoy live music at Atlanta Botanical Garden Sunday while roaming the grounds with a mom-osa or the Blush & Bashful signature cocktail (a blend of vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon and hibiscus rose cider).
Wander the garden’s two special exhibitions, “Alice’s Wonderland,” an ornamental garden display of characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic, and the world premiere of “Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics,” 10 tree sculptures that reflect colorful hues of light off delicate acrylic leaves.
The Atlanta Rose Show, a cut-flower exhibition by the Greater Atlanta Rose Society, will also take place in the garden’s Day Hall.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. 404-876-5859. Weekend prices start at $31.95 for adults, $28.95 for children 3-12. atlantabg.org.
Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Butterfly Farm
Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Butterfly Farm
Butterfly Bash
On Saturday and Sunday, Dahlonega Arts Alliance and Dahlonega Butterfly Farm will cohost the third annual Butterfly Bash.
The butterfly farm, where butterflies flutter between colorful flower bushes, will be the setting for an artists market with handcrafted goods, organic products and art vendors.
Guests can also taste several varietals of wine from Buckley’s Vineyard in Ellijay. Mothers who purchase a glass of wine will receive complimentary entrance to the farm’s indoor Butterfly Flight House.
Live music and belly dancing performances will take place periodically throughout both days.
Butterfly Farm owner Cindy Sachse said this year’s event is particularly close to her heart.
“I recently lost my mother, so I know how important celebrating your mom is,” she said. “We’re excited to have a great turnout and celebrate moms.”
1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dahlonega Butterfly Farm, 427 Castleberry Bridge Road, Dawsonville. Festival is free. Entrance into Butterfly Flight House is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children. artsdahlonega.org.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.