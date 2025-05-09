Mother’s Day in the Garden

Enjoy live music at Atlanta Botanical Garden Sunday while roaming the grounds with a mom-osa or the Blush & Bashful signature cocktail (a blend of vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon and hibiscus rose cider).

Wander the garden’s two special exhibitions, “Alice’s Wonderland,” an ornamental garden display of characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic, and the world premiere of “Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics,” 10 tree sculptures that reflect colorful hues of light off delicate acrylic leaves.

The Atlanta Rose Show, a cut-flower exhibition by the Greater Atlanta Rose Society, will also take place in the garden’s Day Hall.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. 404-876-5859. Weekend prices start at $31.95 for adults, $28.95 for children 3-12. atlantabg.org.

Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Butterfly Farm Credit: Courtesy of Dahlonega Butterfly Farm

Butterfly Bash

On Saturday and Sunday, Dahlonega Arts Alliance and Dahlonega Butterfly Farm will cohost the third annual Butterfly Bash.

The butterfly farm, where butterflies flutter between colorful flower bushes, will be the setting for an artists market with handcrafted goods, organic products and art vendors.

Guests can also taste several varietals of wine from Buckley’s Vineyard in Ellijay. Mothers who purchase a glass of wine will receive complimentary entrance to the farm’s indoor Butterfly Flight House.

Live music and belly dancing performances will take place periodically throughout both days.

Butterfly Farm owner Cindy Sachse said this year’s event is particularly close to her heart.

“I recently lost my mother, so I know how important celebrating your mom is,” she said. “We’re excited to have a great turnout and celebrate moms.”

1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dahlonega Butterfly Farm, 427 Castleberry Bridge Road, Dawsonville. Festival is free. Entrance into Butterfly Flight House is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $7 for children. artsdahlonega.org.