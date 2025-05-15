Jyoti Chand and Tara Anand, “Fitting Indian.” In the authors’ debut teen graphic novel, an Indian girl struggles with her parents’ high expectations, her need to be good enough and desire to belong. Her story shines a light on how harmful the stigma of mental illness can be and how a community that is honest about mental health can be lifesaving. 7 p.m. May 21. Discussion, signing. Free, or $18.99 including book. Little Shop of Stories, 133A E. Court Square, Decatur, 404-373-6300. littleshopofstories.com/events/calendar

Marcus Rediker, “Freedom Ship: The Uncharted History of Escaping Slavery by Sea.” Preeminent scholar of Atlantic history and award-winning author, Rediker (“The Slave Ship”) returns with a definitive, sweeping account of the Underground Railroad’s long-overlooked maritime origins: a groundbreaking look into the secret world of stowaways and the vessels that carried them to freedom across the North and into Canada. 7 p.m. May 21. Talk. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Rick Atkinson, “The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780.” In the second volume of the landmark American Revolution trilogy by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Atkinson (“The British Are Coming”), George Washington’s army fights on the knife edge between victory and defeat. 7 p.m. May 22. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/rick-atkinson/