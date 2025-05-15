Jyoti Chand and Tara Anand, “Fitting Indian.” In the authors’ debut teen graphic novel, an Indian girl struggles with her parents’ high expectations, her need to be good enough and desire to belong. Her story shines a light on how harmful the stigma of mental illness can be and how a community that is honest about mental health can be lifesaving. 7 p.m. May 21. Discussion, signing. Free, or $18.99 including book. Little Shop of Stories, 133A E. Court Square, Decatur, 404-373-6300. littleshopofstories.com/events/calendar
Marcus Rediker, “Freedom Ship: The Uncharted History of Escaping Slavery by Sea.” Preeminent scholar of Atlantic history and award-winning author, Rediker (“The Slave Ship”) returns with a definitive, sweeping account of the Underground Railroad’s long-overlooked maritime origins: a groundbreaking look into the secret world of stowaways and the vessels that carried them to freedom across the North and into Canada. 7 p.m. May 21. Talk. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Rick Atkinson, “The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780.” In the second volume of the landmark American Revolution trilogy by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Atkinson (“The British Are Coming”), George Washington’s army fights on the knife edge between victory and defeat. 7 p.m. May 22. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/rick-atkinson/
Bret Witter, “Remember Us: American Sacrifice, Dutch Freedom, and A Forever Promise Forged in World War II.” Set in the occupied Netherlands during the horrors of World War II and drawing on never-before-seen letters, diaries and other historical records, Robert M. Edsel (“The Monuments Men”) and cowriter Witter’s rich, dramatic and suspenseful story follows 12 main characters over six years to show the painful price of freedom, on the battlefields and in American homes. 7 p.m. May 22. Conversation, signing. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070 ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
These hot new Southern reads belong on your summer list
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the publishing industry will release more than 40 new books with Southern connections. These are the books everyone will be talking about.
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.