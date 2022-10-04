ajc logo
Chinese dish meets deli favorite in this Atlanta appetizer

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
47 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Reuben egg roll at Goldberg’s Fine Foods

Ever want the taste of a towering Reuben sandwich, with its griddled rye, sliced corned beef, gooey Swiss cheese, crunchy sauerkraut and zippy Thousand Island dressing — but in just a few golden, crispy bites? I found the answer in Reuben egg rolls.

Goldberg’s Fine Foods knows a thing or two about the Reuben sandwich, having served it since 1972. They have traditional, turkey, pastrami and even chicken versions, but, as the old adage goes, the best things come in small packages.

In the Reuben egg roll, the classic is transformed into a small, craveable snack. Instead of being sandwiched between slices of rye bread, the traditional meat, sauerkraut and gloriously melted cheese are encased in a wonton wrapper. Thousand Island dip is served on the side, to keep things crisp. They even throw in a few caraway seeds, reminiscent of the original’s textured bread.

The blistered, crunchy exterior and melty insides will satisfy your Reuben hankering.

Goldberg’s Fine Foods. Multiple locations in metro Atlanta. goldbergsfinefoods.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

