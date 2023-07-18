Find a childhood treat that’s all grown-up at this Atlanta restaurant

They essentially are a grown-up version of a Tater Tot, so when a stack of potato Macaire arrived at my table on the patio of Staplehouse, my first instincts were childlike. I wanted to build a tiny potato cabin out of the golden logs. However, after tasting them, I realized just how good a potato can be in the right hands.

A glorious, delicately crisp crust gives way to a fluffy interior of potato puree, and the size, shape and color of the logs are consistent. The transformation from a humble potato to a craveable delicacy is a marvel of execution.

For dipping pleasure — and, boy, are these potato batons fun to dip — there is an accompanying black garlic chili aioli that is speckled with herbs. It’s a rich emulsion, with overtones of spice running through each taste. The fermentation of the black garlic adds a concentrated, earthy sweetness to the kick.

Together, the sticks and sauce are hot, crisp, salty, umami comfort that is difficult to share.

Staplehouse. 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-524-5005, staplehouse.com

Explore More Dishes of the Week

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.