Hungry? Try this beautiful mess in Edgewood

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
June 13, 2023
Dish of the Week: Okie hoagie at Bona Fide Deluxe

I was thunderstruck by Bona Fide Deluxe’s Okie hoagie the first time I peeled back its paper wrapping.

I held it like a chunky baby, one that you’d call “husky.” The soft, chewy hoagie roll was piled high with seasoned top-round that was ultra-tender from slow smoking in-house. Because of its juiciness, I surmised that the shaved-thin shreds of beef had been returned to the braising liquid.

This hoagie is inspired by the regionally famous Oklahoma burger, in which thin onion slivers are smashed into the meat. Plenty of sweet, griddled onions mingle with the sandwich’s paper-thin beef. Pickle slices add crunch. Holding the beautiful mess together are melted American cheese and Bona Fide’s creamy, punchy deluxe sauce.

You won’t want to share it, but two people easily could split this hefty hoagie, especially served with one of the fun sides. I saved half of mine for the next day, and it warmed up just like it had been the day before.

Bona Fide Deluxe. 1454 La France St., Atlanta. 404-226-2391, bonafide-atl.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Family photo

Credit: cus

Credit: AP

