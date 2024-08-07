Aquarium CEO Brian Davis remembered as notable leader, advocate and mentor

The statement also noted Davis’ work with the Georgia Tourism Foundation. “As a member of the Georgia Tourism Foundation Board, he also championed our state as a premier destination for visitors.”

“Brian was a tremendous leader at Georgia Aquarium and provided great counsel as a member of our board of directors,” said William Pate, president and CEO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “His focus on the customer experience lifted our entire hospitality community.”

Davis was a valued friend and mentor to many of his colleagues. He hired Joe Handy to join the Georgia Aquarium leading visitor services before it opened, recruiting him from the American Museum of Natural History.

“Brian is the whole reason why I moved to Atlanta to be part of the opening team of Georgia Aquarium,” said Handy, former Georgia Aquarium COO and now Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO. “He convinced me to come down to Atlanta and convinced me about a better life in Atlanta and being part of something great at Georgia Aquarium.”

“We, at @SanAntonioZoo are shocked and saddened by this news,” reads a post on X from Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. “We send our thoughts and prayers to the team at the aquarium, his family and the communities where Brian had an impact. He was a friend and mentor to me and I will miss him immensely.”

We, at @SanAntonioZoo are shocked and saddened by this news. We send our thoughts and prayers to the team at the aquarium, his family and the communities where Brian had an impact. He was a friend and mentor to me and I will miss him immensely.#IAmBetterBecauseOfBrian



Tim… — Tim Morrow (@MananaZoo) August 7, 2024

In 2021, Davis was sworn in as the first Black chair of the board of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and his stature in that area was noted by Central Atlanta Progress President A.J. Robinson. “In his career, I think he is revered in the animal management world,” Robinson said. “He had a very warm and engaging style, and the type of laugh of someone who really loved life and loved what he was doing in life,” Robinson said.