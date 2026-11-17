The 21st annual awards, which recognize excellence in Atlanta’s professional theater community, were presented in front of a packed house at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven.
The nominees represented shows produced from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.
Hosted by local actors Enoch King and Bethany Anne Lind, the ceremony recognized achievement in plays, musicals and theater for young audiences.
The Center for Puppetry Arts’ “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” received three theater for young audiences awards: production, design and new work.
Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s “The Hobbit” received honors for performance and direction. The company’s “The Venetians” was recognized for outstanding social justice production, featured performance and costume design.
Topher Payne received the Gene-Gabriel Moore Playwright Award for “A First Lady’s Guide to Killing the President.”
Lifetime Achievement Awards honored longtime Atlanta producer and casting director Jody Feldman and ART Station founder David Thomas. Becky Cormier-Finch received the Callboard Award, and Rahsaan Shears received the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The awards were founded in 2003, with the first ceremony taking place in 2005. They’re named in memory of Atlanta performer Suzi Bass, who died in 2002.