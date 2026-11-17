Francena Byrd of Impact Theatre Atlanta received the award for principal player for "Mahalia: A Gospel Musical" during the 21st annual Suzi Bass Awards on Nov. 16, 2026, at Oglethorpe University’s Conant Performing Arts Center in Brookhaven. (Courtesy of Robert Mitchel Owenby Photography)

“Covenant” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” both staged by Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, were the big winners at the 2026 Suzi Awards on Monday night.

The 21st annual awards, which recognize excellence in Atlanta’s professional theater community, were presented in front of a packed house at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven.

The nominees represented shows produced from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

Hosted by local actors Enoch King and Bethany Anne Lind, the ceremony recognized achievement in plays, musicals and theater for young audiences.

Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director of the Atlanta Opera, and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Jennings Hertz artistic director of the Alliance Theatre, celebrate "Fiddler on the Roof" receiving the Suzi Bass Award for outstanding production of a musical. (Courtesy of Robert Mitchel Owenby Photography)

Alliance Theatre’s “Covenant” and its co-production with the Atlanta Opera, “Fiddler on the Roof,” each won six awards.