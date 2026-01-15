15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes the Blue Man Group at the Fox Theatre and Southern Museum’s ‘Trains, Trains, Trains!’
See model train layouts and historic trains and participate in train themed-activities and more at the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History’s "Trains, Trains, Trains!" event Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Museum)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Atlanta? Blue Man Group is bringing its unique performance style to the Fox Theatre, and “Trains, Trains, Trains!” — the Southern Museum’s biggest event of the year — features model train layouts, train-themed-activities and historic trains.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
The Southern Museum’s most popular event of the year features model train layouts, train-themed activities and historic trains. Guests are invited to tour a caboose for an additional $5.
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $5-$8 admission, caboose boarding experience $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.
Blue Man Group brings its singular performance style to the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
(Photo courtesy of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta)
Take a guided stroll along an interesting segment of the Atlanta Arboretum Southwest Trail. You’ll explore Tree Atlanta’s Kendeda TreeHouse campus and then head along a Beltline Trail to the Tiny Forest planted by the organization.
10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free with online registration. Trees Atlanta Kendeda TreeHouse, 825 Warner St. SW, Atlanta. 404-522-4097.
Score some bargains at the Friends of the Smyrna Library book sale with a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books as well as puzzles, DVDs, audiobook and music CDs. Prices range from $1 to $5.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Smyrna Public Library downtown meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2860.
This new Arabia Mountain program, which combines creativity, wellness and nature, starts with a gentle, reflective walk and ends with a communal moment for knitting, pattern sharing and a yarn shop. It’s designed for adults and older youth, but all ages are welcome.
1-3 p.m. Sunday. Free with online registration. EMBARC Community Youth Farm at Rock Chapel 2, 1185 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia. 404-998-8384.
Join a Chattahoochee Nature Center naturalist for a continental breakfast and exploration of the Enchanted Woodland Trail. You’ll learn how fairies and gnomes make their homes and thrive in the forest and also get to meet one of the nature center’s animal ambassadors.
This annual event features more than 20 dealers, with 140 exhibit frames of scarce stamps and postal history on view. A U.S. Postal Service table will have commemorative items from the recent Jimmy Carter stamp ceremony, and some dealers will offer door prizes, raffles and free appraisals.
10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. $7 per family for all weekend. Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners.
Paint a functional drinking glass using oven-cured enamel acrylics to create friendship bracelet-style artwork on the glass inspired by your favorite Taylor Swift albums. Adult tickets include one glass of wine and light charcuterie, and kids tickets include one Eras Pink Drink.
6-8 p.m. Friday. $35 adults, $25 kids. Waterfall Room, Sugar Hill E-Center, 5019 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill.
Meet with vendors, attend seminars and more to get inspiration for spring home improvement projects. Donate a new or gently used book for ages 5 and under at the box office to receive half off your admission, and bring an additional book to receive free admission for a guest.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $7-$9. Free for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and over with ID. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 816-601-2709.