Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes the Blue Man Group at the Fox Theatre and Southern Museum’s ‘Trains, Trains, Trains!’ See model train layouts and historic trains and participate in train themed-activities and more at the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History’s "Trains, Trains, Trains!" event Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Museum) (Photo courtesy of the Southern Museum)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Atlanta? Blue Man Group is bringing its unique performance style to the Fox Theatre, and “Trains, Trains, Trains!” — the Southern Museum’s biggest event of the year — features model train layouts, train-themed-activities and historic trains. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

“Peter and the Wolf” DeKalb Symphony Orchestra’s annual children’s concert is performed in collaboration with the Decatur School of Ballet and narrated by Robert Shaw-Smith. 3 p.m. Sunday. $12. Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St., Decatur. 678-891-3565. Trains, Trains, Trains!

The Southern Museum’s most popular event of the year features model train layouts, train-themed activities and historic trains. Guests are invited to tour a caboose for an additional $5.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $5-$8 admission, caboose boarding experience $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. Blue Man Group brings its singular performance style to the Fox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta) Blue Man Group Blue Man Group brings performances featuring art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication to the Fox Theatre. 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39-$123. Fox Theatre, 600 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Tree Tour: Southwest Beltline Arboretum Take a guided stroll along an interesting segment of the Atlanta Arboretum Southwest Trail. You’ll explore Tree Atlanta’s Kendeda TreeHouse campus and then head along a Beltline Trail to the Tiny Forest planted by the organization. 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free with online registration. Trees Atlanta Kendeda TreeHouse, 825 Warner St. SW, Atlanta. 404-522-4097. Used book sale Score some bargains at the Friends of the Smyrna Library book sale with a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books as well as puzzles, DVDs, audiobook and music CDs. Prices range from $1 to $5.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Smyrna Public Library downtown meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2860. Georgia Bridal Show Meet vendors you’ll need as you plan your wedding and enjoy an entertainment show at 2:30 p.m. with dancers and a fashion show. Noon-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 online, $15 cash at the door, free for kids 5 and under. Cobb Convention Centre Hall A (formerly Cobb Galleria Centre) 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 833-933-7469. “Little Shop of Horrors”

The Broadway and Hollywood hit musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” the story of a man-eating plant, takes the stage at Marietta Theatre Company. Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $27.44-$46.75. Marietta Theatre Company, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 678-664-9343. Flora and Fiber This new Arabia Mountain program, which combines creativity, wellness and nature, starts with a gentle, reflective walk and ends with a communal moment for knitting, pattern sharing and a yarn shop. It’s designed for adults and older youth, but all ages are welcome. 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Free with online registration. EMBARC Community Youth Farm at Rock Chapel 2, 1185 Rock Chapel Road, Lithonia. 404-998-8384.

Toy and collectibles show Shop for action figures, anime, bobbleheads, comics, games, sports memorabilia, toys, trading cards, video games and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Area 51: Aurora Cineplex and the Fringe Miniature Golf, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. Enjoy a Fairy House Breakfast and explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center) Fairy House Breakfast

Join a Chattahoochee Nature Center naturalist for a continental breakfast and exploration of the Enchanted Woodland Trail. You’ll learn how fairies and gnomes make their homes and thrive in the forest and also get to meet one of the nature center’s animal ambassadors. 10:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. $30. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Paint Like Bob Ross Complete a Bob Ross painting in just one class, even if you don’t have painting experience. The class is lighthearted and focuses on creating beauty and having fun. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $75. Lost Corner Preserve cottage, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Gas South Arena hosts Bulls, Bands & Barrels, with special guests rapper BigXthaPlug and country singer Tyler Nance, on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Gas South Arena) Bulls, Bands & Barrels This fusion of Western sports and country music entertainment features bull riding, barrel racing and music performances. Rapper BigXthaPlug and country singer Tyler Nance will perform. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. $46.55 and up, $15 parking. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243. Southeastern Stamp Expo

This annual event features more than 20 dealers, with 140 exhibit frames of scarce stamps and postal history on view. A U.S. Postal Service table will have commemorative items from the recent Jimmy Carter stamp ceremony, and some dealers will offer door prizes, raffles and free appraisals. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. $7 per family for all weekend. Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. Taylor Swift-inspired glass painting class Paint a functional drinking glass using oven-cured enamel acrylics to create friendship bracelet-style artwork on the glass inspired by your favorite Taylor Swift albums. Adult tickets include one glass of wine and light charcuterie, and kids tickets include one Eras Pink Drink. 6-8 p.m. Friday. $35 adults, $25 kids. Waterfall Room, Sugar Hill E-Center, 5019 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill.