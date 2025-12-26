Where Can I Find It Where can I find it?

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC 2 hours ago link copied

For the past 24 years or so, readers have asked, and I have searched and answered whenever possible — until now. This is my final “Where Can I Find It ?” column, which has reached its expiration date as the newspaper transitions to digital-only in three days. Sometimes the hunt was for an item to satisfy a nostalgic sweet tooth — looking at you, SkyBar and Zagnut. Other searches called for more permanent solutions — having the well-worn family Bible restored or finding a local artisan willing to make a house call to repair a cracked Tiffany-style lamp shade. Unfortunately, not every item or service could be found because it simply no longer existed; thus, “You Can Stop Looking” was added so readers could move on.

Through it all, the readers who called, wrote letters, texted and emailed fueled this column’s heart. At its core, “Where Can I Find It?” was about making lives a little easier and, whenever possible, turning memories into something tangible again. This column wasn’t only about finding objects. It was also about honoring local history and artisans whose skills are at risk of disappearing, and appreciating small family businesses that we shouldn’t assume will always be there. One last time, thank you for reading. It’s been a privilege to try finding all that you were looking for. Finally, thank you, Marylin Johnson, whose voice brought the very first “Where Can I Find It?” to life when it launched in the then-new Buyer’s Edge section. Q: I’m looking to sell my father’s coins, and I need a reputable company. Thank you. — Terri Nash, Atlanta

A: Terri, I recommend visiting Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. Owner Joe Ellis, who learned the trade from his father, leads an experienced team that evaluates, buys and sells rare coins, fine jewelry and other collectibles. You can feel confident that you’ll be in good hands. Many of the readers I’ve referred there have written to say how pleased they were with the friendly, professional service they received.