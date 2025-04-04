Where can I find it: olive muffalatta, book restoration, pottery repair

Q: I have been getting That Pickle Guy Muffalatta from Costco for the last year or so and loved it. However, they have discontinued carrying it. I was wondering if you could find a local source. — Deanna Smith, Roswell
Credit: That Pickle Guy
A: I spoke with Greg Frederick, who created That Pickle Guy, and he told me that Costco paused the Classic Olive Muffalata. Whether Costco will decide to bring it back for 2026 is unknown at this point. Currently, your only options are to get it through Amazon or directly via thatpickleguy.com. If you order three 24-ounce jars at $13.99 each, the flat shipping rate is $9.99. You get free shipping if you order six or more jars.
Q: I have an antique prayer book that belonged to my grandmother. It is well over 100 years of age. The prayer book needs to be restored and rebound. I am 90 years young, and I have always treasured the prayer book. I am hoping that you can help me out. Best regards. — Neil Foster, Marietta
A: Contact Corinne Bortner, CB’s Bookworks, 678-886-2625. She sees clients by appointment only. Bortner recently came off maternity leave and will resume accepting new appointments in May. Her waiting list is substantial, so even if you contact her then, you might not get your binding done until later in the summer or fall. Before starting her own business, she worked at Big River Bindery, where she learned owner Andrew Huot’s expert book repair and preservation methods. Bortner restores Bibles, children’s books, photo albums, other book-related projects and damaged documents. For more information, go to cbbookworks.com.
Q: My husband broke an heirloom piece of pottery. We live in Suwanee but would travel within the metro Atlanta area to have it repaired. Who do you recommend? — Janice Sears, email
A: Delian Restorations, 404-904-0070, offers professional porcelain repair services for pieces damaged from water, fire and accidents during a move. For examples of Delian’s work, visit fanaticfurniture.com.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
