No badge, no problem. Here's how to experience Dragon Con without a pass. Cosplay, parades and after-hours fun prove you can still get in on the action this Labor Day weekend. Thousands lined up along Peachtree Street on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2024, for the annual Dragon Con parade in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Even without a badge, Dragon Con offers a festive, immersive atmosphere during Labor Day weekend in Atlanta. Here’s how you can embrace the fun — no membership required. Watch the Dragon Con Parade The Dragon Con Parade is the crown jewel of free events, rolling out at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, along Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to the Marriott Marquis.

The route is easily accessible via MARTA — hop off at North Avenue, Civic Center or Peachtree Center stations. Crowds gather quickly, so plan to arrive early if you want a prime viewing or photo spot. Expect a colorful spectacle of cosplayers, floats and fandom energy filling the streets. Attend Dragon Con Night at the Georgia Aquarium On Saturday evening, the Georgia Aquarium hosts an after-hours Dragon Con-themed party from 7—11 p.m. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to exhibits, food, drinks and entertainment. Highlights include a live sea lion presentation at 8 p.m. and a limited-edition Dragon Con pin for the first 1,500 attendees. Tickets are required (Dragon Con membership not needed), and they sell fast. Hot tip: Special shuttles run from the Marriott Marquis between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Downtown Atlanta becomes a stage in itself during Dragon Con weekend. Informal cosplay photoshoots and fan meetups pop up everywhere, from the Hard Rock Cafe's After Hours Party to themed gatherings like a Gundam photo shoot at Truist Plaza or a "Witcher" meetup at Hardy Ivy Park. You can also often find various cosplayers like Stormtroopers belting out karaoke hits at the Metro Diner and Bar.