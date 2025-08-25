Things to do

No badge, no problem. Here’s how to experience Dragon Con without a pass.

Cosplay, parades and after-hours fun prove you can still get in on the action this Labor Day weekend.
Thousands lined up along Peachtree Street on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2024, for the annual Dragon Con parade in Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Even without a badge, Dragon Con offers a festive, immersive atmosphere during Labor Day weekend in Atlanta. Here’s how you can embrace the fun — no membership required.

Watch the Dragon Con Parade

The Dragon Con Parade is the crown jewel of free events, rolling out at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, along Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to the Marriott Marquis.

The route is easily accessible via MARTA — hop off at North Avenue, Civic Center or Peachtree Center stations. Crowds gather quickly, so plan to arrive early if you want a prime viewing or photo spot. Expect a colorful spectacle of cosplayers, floats and fandom energy filling the streets.

Attend Dragon Con Night at the Georgia Aquarium

On Saturday evening, the Georgia Aquarium hosts an after-hours Dragon Con-themed party from 7—11 p.m. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to exhibits, food, drinks and entertainment.

Highlights include a live sea lion presentation at 8 p.m. and a limited-edition Dragon Con pin for the first 1,500 attendees. Tickets are required (Dragon Con membership not needed), and they sell fast. Hot tip: Special shuttles run from the Marriott Marquis between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Dive into the Downtown cosplay scene

Downtown Atlanta becomes a stage in itself during Dragon Con weekend. Informal cosplay photoshoots and fan meetups pop up everywhere, from the Hard Rock Cafe’s After Hours Party to themed gatherings like a Gundam photo shoot at Truist Plaza or a “Witcher” meetup at Hardy Ivy Park. You can also often find various cosplayers like Stormtroopers belting out karaoke hits at the Metro Diner and Bar.

You’ll also find spontaneous photo ops at The Hub at Peachtree Center and along nearby streets. Bring your camera, and don’t be shy — most cosplayers love to pose for photos.

Play retro games at Joystick Gamebar

For a dose of nostalgia, stop by Joystick Gamebar’s Dragon Con location “inside the Peachtree Center Mall at the former spot that Benihana occupied,” the convention states on its website. Throughout the weekend, the bar will roll out rows of vintage arcade cabinets and pinball machines. While Dragon Con badge holders get free play, the lively atmosphere and retro vibes make it a fun stop for anyone.

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Score major fun playing mini golf at these varied metro Atlanta courses

Orchestra, all-night parties: Dragon Con 2025 bringing all to Atlanta’s nightlife

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

