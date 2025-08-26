Things to do Dragon Con for kids: An event guide for families at, around the convention The Kids Track at Dragon Con and Tiny Con at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta offer crafty fun for the whole family. Just like many did at last year's event (pictured), children can dress in costume and have fun at Tiny Con on Saturday and Sunday at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. (Courtesy of the Children's Museum of Atlanta)

While Dragon Con is known as a playground for adults looking to bring out their inner child, the annual cosplay convention is also an opportunity for families to bring out their actual children. Both badgeholders and non-badgeholders can join in the festivities Labor Day weekend.

For badgeholders: Kids Track at Dragon Con For convention-goers with children, Dragon Con offers a Kids Track with a packed schedule of more than 50 events geared toward families. "If you've never done Dragon Con with kids, you might be surprised how much there is for them," said Jonathan McFarland, who has been the director of the Kids Track since 2020. "Our goal is to make sure kids feel like Dragon Con is theirs too — not just something they're tagging along for." Thursday kicks off at 7 p.m. with an introductory event: "How to Dragon Con with Kids." The session will educate families on can't-miss, kid-friendly events, the quiet corners around the convention where families can rest and some safety tips. Families who miss the intro Thursday night can also attend Friday at 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday night, the Kids Track also hosts “Board Game Design Basics,” which teaches kids the basics behind creating their own mass-market games.

On Friday at 10 a.m., the Kids Track kicks into high gear with events all day and night, running through Monday afternoon. Almost all Kids Track events take place in one of several rooms at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. The events fall into a few categories: arts and crafts workshops, games, contests, story time, live performances, character meet-and-greets, swag giveaways and educational discussions. The most popular, McFarland said, are the character meet-and-greets where kids can take pictures with some of their favorite characters, and parents can admire the craftsmanship that goes into elaborate costume builds. Some meet-and-greets are themed, including one with “Bluey” characters (1 p.m. Saturday), and another for young furry and therian (2:30 p.m. Saturday), while an all-stars version offers a mixed bag of characters from all forms of popular media (10 a.m. Saturday). “It’s a surprise who might walk through the door,” McFarland said about the all-stars meet-and-greet. “The cosplayers put so much heart into making those moments special.” Physically inclined families can try kids’ yoga (10 a.m. Friday) and a family-friendly dance party (4 p.m. Sunday), while competitive families can battle it out at several contests, including a Disney family trivia contest (8:30 p.m. Friday); a family fort-building contest (5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday); a teapot race, where participants race remote-control cars carrying teapots around an obstacle course (10 a.m. Sunday); and live-action Hungry Hungry Hippos, where contestants play the hippos (5:30 p.m. Sunday). “The contests are some of the most fun because the whole family can get involved,” McFarland said. “We design those events so kids and parents can play side by side. It’s about making memories together.”

Dragon Con’s lifetime membership program cost: $250 in 1993, now $4,500 Children participate in a hands-on, space-themed activity as part of the Kids Track at Dragon Con. (Courtesy of Jonathan McFarland). In the arts and crafts category, some standout events include “Drawing Fantasy Art” (10 a.m. Friday); “Kids Coloring with Duckman & Duckfairy” (4 p.m. Friday); “Kandi Bracelet Crafting” (4 p.m. Saturday); “Space Station Creations” (11:30 a.m. Sunday) and “Paper Bag Puppet Galactic Adventurer” (1 p.m. Sunday). Several guest performances will entertain, including a mad science demonstration teaching kids about chemical reactions, hosted by the Children’s Museum of Atlanta (1 p.m. Saturday); “Wowie Zowie Interactive Family Show,” an improv comedy show performed by Dad’s Garage (1 p.m. Sunday); and an interactive show with magician Jon Armstrong (2:30 p.m. Sunday). Educational events are useful for parents, such as a discussion on how to discuss tough topics found in fan fiction (10 p.m. Saturday and a family disaster planning workshop (1 p.m. Sunday). The best way to plan is by downloading checking out the Kids Track event listings on the Dragon Con app.

McFarland said the Kids Track gives kids a space to be unapologetically themselves. “Kids get an opportunity to be in a space where, regardless of how passionate they are, they’ll be accepted and celebrated instead of looked down on,” he said. “Parents are able to celebrate the things that bring them joy with their children and share that.” IF YOU GO Kids Track at Dragon Con. Thursday-Monday. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. $35-$75 for one-day tickets. Five-day passes are $175. Kids under 7 are free. 404-669-0773, dragoncon.org. Tiny Con at the Children's Museum of Atlanta invites kids to play in costume and participate in hands-on activities, including lightsaber building. (Courtesy of the Children's Museum of Atlanta)

For non-badgeholders: Tiny Con at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta For families without Dragon Con passes, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta offers its own kid-sized celebration: Tiny Con, an annual cosplay event designed for children under the age of 8. “We’re inviting families to come have a con-like experience, but in an enclosed space that’s maybe a little less hectic, within downtown and with hands-on activities designed specifically for kids,” said Rebecca Morelo Jackson, director of marketing and sales at the museum. Themed activities based on popular kids shows encourage children to use their imaginations and get crafty. Kids can build nets to go jelly fishing with Patrick and SpongeBob from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” play games inspired by “Bluey,” create brightly colored “Trolls”-inspired wigs and make lightsabers from pool noodles. “We always have some Jedi training on stage where we all practice our Jedi moves and take an oath together to use our powers for good,” Jackson said. Costumes are encouraged, and Jackson said many families go all out.