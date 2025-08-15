15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Dragon Con brings the pop culture immersion, the Festival of the Painted Rock features live music, art and food, plus more events.
Dragon Con brings five days of pop culture to Atlanta with a focus on science fiction and fantasy, comics and more. (Courtesy of Dragon Con)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
57 minutes ago
If you’re looking for something to do with your family this Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, head to Dragon Con for the popular annual event that attracts crowds of pop culture fans. Or if you’d prefer a combination of live music, art and food, the Festival of the Painted Rock at Chattahoochee Nature Center may be more to your liking.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Celebrate soul and Southern foods, live music, art, kids activities and more.
Noon Saturday-9 p.m. Sunday. Free festival entry. Rising artists performance free, headliners and main show $26.90 and up. Across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 10 Northside Drive and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta.
The Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise in Acworth helps fund Horizon Field, an all-inclusive facility for individuals with disabilities. (Courtesy of the city of Acworth)
This three-day juried fine art festival has become a Labor Day weekend tradition with the works of 220 artists as well as live music and activities for kids including free make-and-take art stations and face painting and sand art (which require a small fee).
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Free admission. Glover Park on historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 404-966-8497.
Take a 1.25-mile hike on Panola Mountain State Park‘s Watershed Trail and learn about and look for amphibians and macroinvertebrates. Since you’ll spend time at Panola Creek, prepare to get muddy and wet. Preregistration is required, and this event is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and bring bug spray, sunscreen and a flashlight. Nets and viewing containers are provided.
10 a.m.-noon Sunday. $5 plus $5 parking. Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge. 770-389-7801.
Enjoy a full day of live music, imaginative art and tasty area eats. You’ll also have access to the final weekend of the Butterfly Encounter. Proceeds directly support Roswell Arts Fund and the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. $65 general admission, $115 VIP. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Start and finish a Bob Ross painting in just one class with step-by-step techniques from a certified instructor. You’ll need to bring a roll of paper towels, a small package of baby wipes and a cardboard box big enough to carry your art home with you. All painting supplies are provided.
Robert Shaw (from left), Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss in "Jaws." On its 50th anniversary, the Hollywood classic is showing at Roswell's Aurora Cineplex for one week only. (Courtesy of Zanuck/Brown Productions/Universal Pictures/ZUMA Press)
Have fun at the last Splash Night of the year in Sugar Hill with performances by Bach to Rock, Soul Dynamics and All Stars Performing Academy. Kids can take part in a pirate sword giveaway and participate in an interactive dance. After sunset, head to the Bowl for a screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.”
6-9 p.m. Friday. The Splash Park, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.
New Atlanta Philharmonic, led by conductor Eugene Lee, performs with Kennesaw State University professor and violinist Helen Kim, soprano Canjingjing Cui, mezzo soprano Maria McDaniel, tenor William Green and baritone William Lim. The program includes works by Beethoven, Sarasate, Ahn Eak-tai and Kenneth Park.
5 p.m. Sunday. $33 and up. Parking $5. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.
Bring food from an area restaurant or pack your own picnic and then enjoy Norcross’ final summer concert of the season with 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience. You can also bring canned food and nonperishable items to donate to the CAN-Do Food Drive.
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Free, with tables for six or eight $90. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.