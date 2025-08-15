Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Dragon Con brings the pop culture immersion, the Festival of the Painted Rock features live music, art and food, plus more events. Dragon Con brings five days of pop culture to Atlanta with a focus on science fiction and fantasy, comics and more. (Courtesy of Dragon Con)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 57 minutes ago link copied

If you’re looking for something to do with your family this Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, head to Dragon Con for the popular annual event that attracts crowds of pop culture fans. Or if you’d prefer a combination of live music, art and food, the Festival of the Painted Rock at Chattahoochee Nature Center may be more to your liking. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

More things to do in metro Atlanta Dragon Con Embrace the fan fun at this five-day pop culture convention in downtown Atlanta that focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film. 5 p.m. Thursday-5 p.m. Monday. Single-day memberships $35 and up, full event memberships $175. Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta; Atlanta Hilton, 255 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta; Courtland Grand Hotel (formerly Sheraton Atlanta), 165 Courtland St., Atlanta; Marriott Marquis Atlanta, 265 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta; Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, 210 Peachtree St., Atlanta and AmericasMart Buildings 2 and 3, 230 John Portman Blvd. NW, Atlanta. Watch Zoo Atlanta animals as they get treats, play with puzzles and more at Play the Animal Way.

Watch animals investigate treats, solve puzzles and more as you try hands-on activities at stations throughout Zoo Atlanta. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free with Zoo general admission of $20.45-$33.44 (free Zoo admission for members and children under 3). Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453. Taste of Soul Celebrate soul and Southern foods, live music, art, kids activities and more. Noon Saturday-9 p.m. Sunday. Free festival entry. Rising artists performance free, headliners and main show $26.90 and up. Across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 10 Northside Drive and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta.

The Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise in Acworth helps fund Horizon Field, an all-inclusive facility for individuals with disabilities. (Courtesy of the city of Acworth) Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise Admire classic cars or show off your own while helping to fund Acworth’s Horizon Field, an all-inclusive sports facility serving individuals with disabilities. 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Free to the public, $5 entry fee for all vehicles. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234. Marietta Art in the Park

This three-day juried fine art festival has become a Labor Day weekend tradition with the works of 220 artists as well as live music and activities for kids including free make-and-take art stations and face painting and sand art (which require a small fee). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. Free admission. Glover Park on historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square, Marietta. 404-966-8497. Chi-Town Transit Authority Relive the hits of the band Chicago, including “Saturday in the Park” and “If You Leave Me Now,” with this high-energy tribute band. 8 p.m. Friday. $41.20-$97.20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Movie Under the Stars Enjoy the animated movie “The Wild Robot” in Brookhaven along with hands-on crafts, lively activities and tasty bites from food trucks. 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Brookhaven City Centre, 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620. Go back in time as Stone Mountain Park revives on its Classic Lasershow for Labor Day weekend. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park) Classic Lasershow

Whether you remember it from years ago or have never seen it before, you can watch Stone Mountain Park’s Classic Lasershow, which is back for a short time. 9:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday 1 plus Saturdays through Sept. 6. Free with $20 daily parking or $40 yearly. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686. Salamander Meander Take a 1.25-mile hike on Panola Mountain State Park‘s Watershed Trail and learn about and look for amphibians and macroinvertebrates. Since you’ll spend time at Panola Creek, prepare to get muddy and wet. Preregistration is required, and this event is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and bring bug spray, sunscreen and a flashlight. Nets and viewing containers are provided. 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. $5 plus $5 parking. Panola Mountain State Park, 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge. 770-389-7801.

Festival of the Painted Rock Enjoy a full day of live music, imaginative art and tasty area eats. You’ll also have access to the final weekend of the Butterfly Encounter. Proceeds directly support Roswell Arts Fund and the Chattahoochee Nature Center. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. $65 general admission, $115 VIP. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Paint Like Bob Ross Start and finish a Bob Ross painting in just one class with step-by-step techniques from a certified instructor. You’ll need to bring a roll of paper towels, a small package of baby wipes and a cardboard box big enough to carry your art home with you. All painting supplies are provided.

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $70. Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. Robert Shaw (from left), Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss in "Jaws." On its 50th anniversary, the Hollywood classic is showing at Roswell's Aurora Cineplex for one week only. (Courtesy of Zanuck/Brown Productions/Universal Pictures/ZUMA Press) “Jaws” Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the summer blockbuster movie “Jaws” by viewing it back on the big screen for one week only. Thursday-Monday, plus additional dates. $7.50 and up. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Splash Night Have fun at the last Splash Night of the year in Sugar Hill with performances by Bach to Rock, Soul Dynamics and All Stars Performing Academy. Kids can take part in a pirate sword giveaway and participate in an interactive dance. After sunset, head to the Bowl for a screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Splash Park, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716. Celebrating Korean Liberation New Atlanta Philharmonic, led by conductor Eugene Lee, performs with Kennesaw State University professor and violinist Helen Kim, soprano Canjingjing Cui, mezzo soprano Maria McDaniel, tenor William Green and baritone William Lim. The program includes works by Beethoven, Sarasate, Ahn Eak-tai and Kenneth Park.