Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Events include Piedmont Park Arts Festival and consignment sales filled with children’s gear. Visit the Georgia Aquarium this weekend for its last few Glow Nights, which feature live performances, specialty food and drink and more. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 33 minutes ago link copied

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and need some clothes, toys or almost anything else for your kids, you’ll have your pick of two consignment sales to attend. Head to All4Kids Consignment Sales in Marietta or Kidsignments in Lawrenceville — or both — to score some serious bargains. And for those seeking artsy fun, Piedmont Park Arts Festival features a wide array of works for sale, demonstrations, a children’s play area and more. Check out these 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Piedmont Park Arts Festival Shop for works from some 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass blowers and more. The festival also includes artist demonstrations, acoustic music, a children’s play area and festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. Georgia Aquarium Glow Nights

Catch the last few chances to see Glow Nights, an evening experience inspired by the ocean’s bioluminescence. The fun starts with glow-themed photo ops, glowing retail, temporary tattoos, surprise character appearances and specialty food and drink. Performances kick off at 5 p.m., featuring jugglers, aerialists, unicyclists and more.

Continuing 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. $41.49-$53.49, plus $10 off after 4 p.m. on select days. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000. In addition to barbecue and peach-inspired bites, live music is included in the fun at Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on Friday night and Saturday. Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival Sample your way through Kennesaw area barbecue and peach-inspired bites and listen to live music from country artists including Hayden Coffman and Candi Jenkins. 6-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, Tasting Experience $21 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

All4Kids Consignment Sales Grab everything your kids need — including clothing, shoes, toys and books — at bargain prices. If you’d like to shop for half off during specific hours on Friday, you can pay $6 for a VIP ticket. Many items are also half price on Saturday with no ticket required. Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. (VIP) Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free admission except for 4-8 p.m. Friday, which requires a $6 ticket. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. City Green Live Enjoy an outdoor concert from opening act the Pussywillows followed by Moon Taxi, an indie alt-rock band whose songs range from rock to synth to pop to bluegrass. Food trucks will be on-site.

4 p.m. venue opens, 6 p.m. food trucks opens, 7:30 p.m. opening act, 8:30 p.m. main act. Friday. Free lawn seating. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600. K-pop MiniCon Embrace your K-pop fandom with panels, vendors, a mini-concert, workshops and more. Mini concert 5-7 p.m., vendor hall noon-7 p.m., convention noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Convention-only pass $35, My Kid Likes K-pop (for ages 12 and under) $16. In addition to convention-only pass, mini-concert plus convention $50 and up. Gas South Convention Center and Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243. Russell Peters brings his comedy to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Saturday. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Russell Peters: RELAX World Tour Laugh along with Russell Peters, who was recently named one of the 50 best comics of all time by Rolling Stone. (Peters is known to toss off four-letter words, making this event more appropriate for families with older teens.) 8 p.m. Saturday. $59.50 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800. Scene on the Green: “End of the Line” Bring a blanket and a picnic if you’d like and enjoy a concert that’s appropriate for all ages at the grand finale of this summer series. Prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

7-9 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-509-2700. Wilderness Survival Bring your kids age 10 and up for an immersive experience to learn foundational survival skills. You’ll both learn how to build a primitive shelter, start a fire using traditional methods and more. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. $25. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. Salsa Social at Callanwolde

Enjoy Cuban music and dancing whether you’re a beginner or have more experience. Come early for free classes for beginners, or arrive at 7 p.m. for the DJ and salsa dance party. 6-10 p.m. Friday. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. City of Stone Mountain Music Festival Have fun with DJs as well as musicians including Morgan Rowe, Duamente and LJ on the Bill. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. 2 p.m. gates open, 3 p.m. music starts. Saturday. 5308 W. Mountain St., Stone Mountain. 678-448-9555.

Adult & Kids Chocolate-Making Event Learn about chocolate, enjoy a tasting session and create your own half-pound chocolate bar that includes your preferred ingredients. 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 per person. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Road, Suite 205, Roswell. 678-728-0100. Plenty of slightly used toys, clothing, books and other gear for kids is available at bargain prices at Kidsignments on Friday and Saturday in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy of Kidsignments) Kidsignments

Score some great bargains on all kinds of gently used gear, clothing, games and more for infants, children, teens and expecting parents. Prices on many items are now lower than they were early in the week — 40% off on Friday and 50% on Saturday. Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 999 Davis Road, Lawrenceville. Movies Under the Stars Enjoy music, entertainment, face painting and more before watching “Despicable Me 4.” 5 p.m. festivities start, 7 p.m. movie. Saturday. Mall of Georgia Village Amphitheater, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. 770-271-9458.