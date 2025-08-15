15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Events include Piedmont Park Arts Festival and consignment sales filled with children’s gear.
Visit the Georgia Aquarium this weekend for its last few Glow Nights, which feature live performances, specialty food and drink and more. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
33 minutes ago
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta and need some clothes, toys or almost anything else for your kids, you’ll have your pick of two consignment sales to attend. Head to All4Kids Consignment Sales in Marietta or Kidsignments in Lawrenceville — or both — to score some serious bargains. And for those seeking artsy fun, Piedmont Park Arts Festival features a wide array of works for sale, demonstrations, a children’s play area and more.
Check out these 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Shop for works from some 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass blowers and more. The festival also includes artist demonstrations, acoustic music, a children’s play area and festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.
Catch the last few chances to see Glow Nights, an evening experience inspired by the ocean’s bioluminescence. The fun starts with glow-themed photo ops, glowing retail, temporary tattoos, surprise character appearances and specialty food and drink. Performances kick off at 5 p.m., featuring jugglers, aerialists, unicyclists and more.
Continuing 4-9 p.m. Fridaythrough Sunday. $41.49-$53.49, plus $10 off after 4 p.m. on select days. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.
In addition to barbecue and peach-inspired bites, live music is included in the fun at Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on Friday night and Saturday.
Sample your way through Kennesaw area barbecue and peach-inspired bites and listen to live music from country artists including Hayden Coffman and Candi Jenkins.
6-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, Tasting Experience $21 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.
Grab everything your kids need — including clothing, shoes, toys and books — at bargain prices. If you’d like to shop for half off during specific hours on Friday, you can pay $6 for a VIP ticket. Many items are also half price on Saturday with no ticket required.
Continuing 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. (VIP) Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free admission except for 4-8 p.m. Friday, which requires a $6 ticket. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.
Embrace your K-pop fandom with panels, vendors, a mini-concert, workshops and more.
Mini concert 5-7 p.m., vendor hall noon-7 p.m., convention noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Convention-only pass $35, My Kid Likes K-pop (for ages 12 and under) $16. In addition to convention-only pass, mini-concert plus convention $50 and up. Gas South Convention Center and Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243.
Russell Peters brings his comedy to Atlanta Symphony Hall on Saturday. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Laugh along with Russell Peters, who was recently named one of the 50 best comics of all time by Rolling Stone. (Peters is known to toss off four-letter words, making this event more appropriate for families with older teens.)
8 p.m. Saturday. $59.50 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.
Score some great bargains on all kinds of gently used gear, clothing, games and more for infants, children, teens and expecting parents. Prices on many items are now lower than they were early in the week — 40% off on Friday and 50% on Saturday.
Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 999 Davis Road, Lawrenceville.
Get your glow on as you join others to raise funds for the Why It Matters campaign at the Fowler Family YMCA. Stay after the race for a party with prizes for the “glowiest” man, woman, girl, boy and team.
5:30-10 p.m. Saturday. $45 Four-Mile Glow Run or 1K Twilight Trot, with prices increasing after Thursday. The Forum center fountain area, 5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners.