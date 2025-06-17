Friday, June 20-Sunday, June 22. Free outdoor concerts, VIP package $107-$186.50, Gospel Brunch plate $22.20, Club Crawl pass $38.10. 285 W. Washington St., downtown Athens. 706-548-1973, athfest.com.

Credit: Courtesy of the National Pollinator Week Festival Credit: Courtesy of the National Pollinator Week Festival

National Pollinator Week Festival

Get all the buzz about pollinators as you have fun learning about bees, butterflies, native plants, birds, trees and more. This Wylde Center and Bee City USA-Decatur program also includes plenty of activities for kids, including free face-painting by Bubble Squad Entertainment. And when you’re ready for refreshments, King of Pops and Monks Meadery have you covered.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 21. Free. Decatur Square, 103 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-371-1920. facebook.com/events.

R&B Wine & Food Festival

Enjoy music, food and wine by signing up for either an afternoon or evening session of the festival. You’ll get complimentary barbecue and wine when you arrive and will be able to sway to your favorite R&B hits.

Noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. sessions. Saturday, June 21. $47.10 for either session. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 706-333-9513, 229-376-4180. eventbrite.com.

Beauté Noir Fest

Celebrate Juneteenth and Black beauty, culture and changemakers at this 5th annual festival at Pullman Yards. Performers, DJs, a hair and fashion show, panels, workshops, food and more will be a part of the festivities.

Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, June 21. $59.62. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. beautenoirfest.com.

Light Up the Night Music and Arts Festival

This inaugural festival in Union City will feature family-friendly interactive activities and music as well as food options. Illuminated displays, and a laser light show will serve as the grand finale.

6-10 p.m. July 19. Free. Ronald Bridges Park, 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City. 770-964-2288. unioncityga.gov .

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival

Take your choice of a diverse range of music and movement workshops that include Afro-Cuban and Mali dances and Ivory Coast drumming. You can also be inspired by a performance by the Afriky Lolo African Dance Company and shop at a marketplace selling clothing, body care products, instruments and more.

July 25-27. One-day passes for July 26 or 27, $85; all-access pass, $245; 8 p.m. July 26 concert by Afriky Lolo African Dance Company, $35; one dance or drum class, $20. Tri-Cities High School, 2575 Harris St., East Point. www.aaddf.org.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Join in the 15th annual celebration of this sweet treat with plenty of scoops, live music and food and nonfood vendors at Piedmont Park. In addition to the indulgence of ice cream, the festival also includes a Wellness Zone that lets you participate in fitness programs and visit mindfulness and wellness vendors.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26. Free. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-964-5944. facebook.com/atlantaicecreamfest.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachfest/Eugene Galdones Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachfest/Eugene Galdones

Peachfest

What says Georgia and Atlanta more than a festival devoted to peaches that’s held at Peachtree Center Plaza? More than 65 chefs, bartenders and artists will showcase everything peachy with fresh plates, craft drinks, immersive activations and a silent auction. You’ll also be helping a good cause, since proceeds benefit CURE Childhood Cancer and Piggy Bank, which aims to create safer farming practices.

3-7:30 p.m. July 27. $95 general admission, $95 VIP. Peachtree Center Plaza, 225 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. discoveratlanta.com.

Credit: Photo courtesy of VegFest Expos Credit: Photo courtesy of VegFest Expos

Georgia Vegfest

Celebrate all things vegan with shopping, educational speakers and vegan food from vendors and food trucks at this Marietta festival. A DJ will provide music, and you’ll have your choice of several admission options, including some that include samples and coupons.

Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 2-3. $10 suggested donation, $15 swag bag option (with a compostable bag filled with more than $50 worth of samples and coupons); $35 VIP experience. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. facebook.com/georgiavegfest.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Summer and barbecue are an unbeatable combination, so get ready to sample flavorful bites from area barbecue joints and regional pitmasters. Nonstop music and cold beer are also available at this Kennesaw festival, which is in its 24th year.

6-10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 16. Free admission, $21 per advance ticket for public barbecue competition tastings, $30 day of the event. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. kennesaw-ga.gov/pigsandpeaches.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Admire and purchase works from some 250 painters, photographers, glass blowers, jewelers and more and view live demonstrations from some as they show how they create their work. Live acoustic music and a children’s play area add to the fun, and you’ll be able to purchase festival foods and beverages as well as healthy alternatives.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. piedmontparkartsfestival.com.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy/Mimi Leake Credit: Photo courtesy of Grant Park Conservancy/Mimi Leake

Summer Shade Festival

Bid summer a fond farewell with this annual festival that celebrates Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest public park. The morning starts with a 5K run/walk and Tot Trot followed by the fest. You’ll have plenty to see and do, including shopping at an artist market as well as at vintage vendors, choosing from a range of cuisines at the food market and enjoying live entertainment.

8 a.m. 5K run/walk, 8:45 a.m. Tot Trot on Aug. 23. Festival, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24. Free festival admission, $45 for 5K, free Tot Trot for ages 5 and under. Grant Park, 759 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. summershadefestival.org.