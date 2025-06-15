Credit: (Courtesy of Joan Marcus) Credit: (Courtesy of Joan Marcus)

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Watch the Broadway musical that follows the Temptations’ journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $46.75 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, box office 855-285-8499.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Join in the festival’s fun, including an artist market, music, a 5K run, the Kidsfest children’s area and a Friday night kickoff party with a community dinner, games, live music, food trucks and a raffle.

6-9 p.m. Friday kickoff party, festival, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission to kickoff party and festival. 5K $40-$45, Tot Trot free. Kickoff party is at the corner of Virginia and North Highland avenues. Festival is at Virginia Avenue between North Highland Avenue and Park Drive, encompassing John Howell Park and Virginia Highland Elementary School.

Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party

Take advantage of special reduced admission prices to see the animals, attend Ask-A-Zookeeper Talks, engage with interactive displays, groove to the beats of DJ Matt, contribute to a vibrant coloring mural, get an airbrush or temporary tattoo, play classic yard games and more.

3:30-7:30 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) Sunday. Adults $19.95, children 3 and up $14.95, free for under 3 and Zoo Atlanta members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Bark in the Park

Bring your well-behaved, leashed pet for a “paw-ty” in Powder Springs’ Thurman Springs Park, with story time for pets and kids, pet vendors, exhibitions, adoptions and more. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, biggest dog, smallest pet, most exotic/unusual pet and best owner/pet look-alike.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free. 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Kennesaw Outdoor Movie Series

Come early for food vendors, games and other premovie fun at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park, then see “Moana 2” on a large inflatable screen.

6 p.m. premovie fun, movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Free. 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Ray Howard Band concert

Bring a low-back lawn chair or blanket and a cooler to Smyrna’s Village Green Park to enjoy a performance by the Ray Howard Band, which specializes in classic soul/R&B.

7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free; tables with six chairs $60 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Paint Like Bob Ross

Complete a Bob Ross landscape painting in just one class at Dunwoody Nature Center, even if you have no prior art experience. All art supplies are provided, so all you’ll need to bring are a roll of paper towels, a small pack of baby wipes and a cardboard box large enough to carry home your wet 12-by-16-inch canvas.

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. $70. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

A Turtles ‘Shell-ebration’

Kick off the grand opening of Fernbank’s turtle exhibit with hands-on stations, interactive learning experiences, games and crafts.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Included with general admission of $25.95-$27.95. Free for members. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Salsa Social at Callanwolde

Enjoy a night of Cuban music and dancing at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center with free bachata and salsa classes followed by a salsa dance party. All levels and ages are welcome.

6-10 p.m. Friday. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

SanSe Atlanta

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture and community with authentic cuisine, live music, dancing and cocktails at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. All tickets include unlimited food and drink, and proceeds support Ser Familia, an organization that provides critical support services to Latino families.

4-8 p.m. Saturday. General admission, $124.99; kids 10-18, $63; kids 9 and under, free; family package (two adults. two kids), $350; party of five package, $499; party of 10 package, $949.99; VIP, $499.99 for two. 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Step inside the live Butterfly Encounter, meet pollinator experts, shop for pollinator-friendly plants and enjoy food, music and live entertainment at Chattahoochee Nature Center.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $25, free for ages 2 and under. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

North Fulton Master Gardeners’ Petals and Pathways Garden Tour

Be inspired by three distinctive and handsomely curated gardens, enjoy light refreshments and chat with master gardeners about your gardening aspirations.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. $25, free for ages 17 and under. Start at any of the three Alpharetta and Roswell locations that make up the tour: Daylily Delight Garden, 480 Saddle Lake Drive, Roswell; Zen-zation Water Garden, 555 Marin Court, Alpharetta; and Hydrangea Heaven Garden, 1890 Ridgefield Drive, Roswell.

Party in the Park

Come out to party at Grayson City Park with bounce houses, games and live music.

6-8:30 p.m. Friday. Free. 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Bellpoint Gem Show

Shop for rare and unique crystals, gems, minerals, custom jewelry, beads, museum-quality fossils and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $12 online for the entire weekend or $10 cash only at the door. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243.

Suwanee Asian Festival

Enjoy music, food, costumes and multicultural performances spotlighting Korea, China, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 678-951-3167.