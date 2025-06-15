15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

Immerse yourself in a weekend of gaming with more than 400 arcade and pinball machines, dozens of new and retro console systems, a massive tabletop library, role-playing games, wrestling, tournaments, music, a vendor expo and more.

3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults: Friday $45, Saturday $55, Sunday $30. Free for ages 6 and under. Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Slide City Waterpark

Play on more than 25 inflatable water slides, navigate your way through obstacle courses, have fun at foam parties and more at this Atlantic Station pop-up water park. You’ll need to wear closed-toe water shoes (not Crocs) or buy them at the event.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Thursday-Sunday, plus additional dates. Spectators $10, toddler sliders 3 and under $15, sliders 4 and up $32, two sliders $62; package deals available for combinations of sliders and spectators. Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta.

Disney Pride in Concert

Celebrate LGBTQ+ with the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra through timeless songs, video clips and the personal life experiences of metro chorus members.

7 p.m. Saturday. $53.60 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

MiniCon

Bring the family out for a day of fandom with performers, panels, art vendors, activities, cosplay and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-4989.

Powder Springs Juneteenth Celebration

Commemorate Juneteenth with youth performances, storytelling, artist vendors, a splash pad, live music, car and motorcycle show and more.

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4426 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 504-481-2857.

Bourbon & Brisket Festival

All ages are welcome at this Atlanta festival, which brings barbecue, bourbon, live music from the Georgia Satellites and other performers, a splash pad and more family-friendly activities to The Battery.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.

Lift Every Voice Drone and Light Show

Watch a specially programmed drone and light show celebrating African American culture in honor of Juneteenth at Stone Mountain Park. Themes include Motown history and the importance of Black churches as well as African Americans in sports, pop culture, Civil Rights, government, arts, culture and technology.

9:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Free show, $20 daily parking or $40 yearly. $19.99 ticket for attractions 5-9 p.m. (plus light show). 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.

Pollinator Week Festival

Get all the buzz about bees, butterflies and other pollinators as well as native plants and trees. This Wylde Center and Bee City USA-Decatur festival on Decatur Square includes music, refreshments for purchase and free face painting and other activities for kids.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-371-1920.

Summer Screens: “The Wild Robot”

Bring your family along with blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movie “The Wild Robot” outdoors. Snacks and refreshments will be available.

8:45 p.m. Friday. Free. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 678-615-0915.

Possum Trot 10K and Fun Run

Run in this 47th annual race that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. All proceeds benefit the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s education programs and wildlife rehabilitation efforts.

7 a.m. Saturday. 10K $45 in advance/$50 on race day, one-mile Fun Run $15 in advance/$20 on race day. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

It’s Electric!

Take an adventure filled with amazing experiments and hands-on fun, including a 50,000-volt Tesla coil spark, an indoor lightning strike and a hair-raising static electricity generator.

10 a.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $9, free for kids 2 and under. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Springway Celebration

Celebrate the opening of the first section of the Springway Trail by walking on it to the boardwalk around Orkin Lake. Activities and icy treats are free, and kids will be able to score some giveaways.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Meet at the end of Morgan Falls Road next to the Chattahoochee River and the boat launch ramp, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Gwinnett Pride

Celebrate LGBTQIA Pride with live music from metro artists and DJs, treats and beverages from diverse food vendors and booths from businesses, organizations and artists offering merchandise and services tailored to the community.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.

Rotary Club of Duluth Car Show

Show off your ride or admire the exotics, classics, hot rods and muscle cars on display. All proceeds benefit Operation One Voice, which helps families of special forces.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free to attend, $20 in advance to show your car, $25 day of the event. Lot at 3150 Main St., Duluth.

Movies and Mocktails

Watch a family-friendly double feature and purchase sweet treats and other goodies from food trucks at Suwanee Town Center. Suwanee Circle will also be open and serving mocktails that match the movies.

6:45 p.m. “The Princess and the Frog” and 8 p.m. “Captain America: Brave New World” Saturday. Free. Town Center, 421 Main St., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.