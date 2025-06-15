Looking for some family-friendly fun this weekend in metro Atlanta? Gwinnett Pride is hosting an afternoon of live music, food vendors and more, and you’ll also be able to experience a hair-raising static electricity generator and other cool hands-on demonstrations at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. If you have one or more gamers in the family, head to the Southern-Fried Gaming Expo for hundreds of arcade and pinball machines and plenty of new and retro console systems.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern-Fried Gaming Expo/Juan Jusino
Credit: Photo courtesy of Southern-Fried Gaming Expo/Juan Jusino
Immerse yourself in a weekend of gaming with more than 400 arcade and pinball machines, dozens of new and retro console systems, a massive tabletop library, role-playing games, wrestling, tournaments, music, a vendor expo and more.
3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults: Friday $45, Saturday $55, Sunday $30. Free for ages 6 and under. Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Play on more than 25 inflatable water slides, navigate your way through obstacle courses, have fun at foam parties and more at this Atlantic Station pop-up water park. You’ll need to wear closed-toe water shoes (not Crocs) or buy them at the event.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Thursday-Sunday, plus additional dates. Spectators $10, toddler sliders 3 and under $15, sliders 4 and up $32, two sliders $62; package deals available for combinations of sliders and spectators. Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta.
Celebrate LGBTQ+ with the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra through timeless songs, video clips and the personal life experiences of metro chorus members.
7 p.m. Saturday. $53.60 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.
Bring the family out for a day of fandom with performers, panels, art vendors, activities, cosplay and more.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-4989.
Powder Springs Juneteenth Celebration
Commemorate Juneteenth with youth performances, storytelling, artist vendors, a splash pad, live music, car and motorcycle show and more.
3 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Free. Thurman Springs Park, 4426 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 504-481-2857.
All ages are welcome at this Atlanta festival, which brings barbecue, bourbon, live music from the Georgia Satellites and other performers, a splash pad and more family-friendly activities to The Battery.
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.
Lift Every Voice Drone and Light Show
Watch a specially programmed drone and light show celebrating African American culture in honor of Juneteenth at Stone Mountain Park. Themes include Motown history and the importance of Black churches as well as African Americans in sports, pop culture, Civil Rights, government, arts, culture and technology.
9:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Free show, $20 daily parking or $40 yearly. $19.99 ticket for attractions 5-9 p.m. (plus light show). 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.
Get all the buzz about bees, butterflies and other pollinators as well as native plants and trees. This Wylde Center and Bee City USA-Decatur festival on Decatur Square includes music, refreshments for purchase and free face painting and other activities for kids.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-371-1920.
Credit: Photo courtesy of DreamWorks
Credit: Photo courtesy of DreamWorks
Summer Screens: “The Wild Robot”
Bring your family along with blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movie “The Wild Robot” outdoors. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
8:45 p.m. Friday. Free. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 678-615-0915.
Run in this 47th annual race that’s a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. All proceeds benefit the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s education programs and wildlife rehabilitation efforts.
7 a.m. Saturday. 10K $45 in advance/$50 on race day, one-mile Fun Run $15 in advance/$20 on race day. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Take an adventure filled with amazing experiments and hands-on fun, including a 50,000-volt Tesla coil spark, an indoor lightning strike and a hair-raising static electricity generator.
10 a.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $9, free for kids 2 and under. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.
Celebrate the opening of the first section of the Springway Trail by walking on it to the boardwalk around Orkin Lake. Activities and icy treats are free, and kids will be able to score some giveaways.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Meet at the end of Morgan Falls Road next to the Chattahoochee River and the boat launch ramp, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.
Celebrate LGBTQIA Pride with live music from metro artists and DJs, treats and beverages from diverse food vendors and booths from businesses, organizations and artists offering merchandise and services tailored to the community.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.
Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Duluth/Dustin Grau
Credit: Photo courtesy of city of Duluth/Dustin Grau
Rotary Club of Duluth Car Show
Show off your ride or admire the exotics, classics, hot rods and muscle cars on display. All proceeds benefit Operation One Voice, which helps families of special forces.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free to attend, $20 in advance to show your car, $25 day of the event. Lot at 3150 Main St., Duluth.
Watch a family-friendly double feature and purchase sweet treats and other goodies from food trucks at Suwanee Town Center. Suwanee Circle will also be open and serving mocktails that match the movies.
6:45 p.m. “The Princess and the Frog” and 8 p.m. “Captain America: Brave New World” Saturday. Free. Town Center, 421 Main St., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.
