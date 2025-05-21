Beer festivals are popular events in metro Atlanta, but it’s probably difficult to find one in a setting more unique than Zoo Atlanta. Brew at the Zoo, a fixture in Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend, provides samples of beer and wine, live music and, of course, views of amazing animals.
The event for guests ages 21 and up will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, May 24, with VIP ticket holders gaining early entry at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $70 ($60 for members), $130 for VIP admission.
Guests will get a 5-ounce tasting mug with which to try beer and wine samples from 30-plus breweries (while supplies last). SweetWater Brewing Company will debut its Pink Flamboyance Lager, a fresh summery pink beer that you’ll only find at the zoo and SweetWater Taproom. Food will be available for purchase.
Live music from High Cotton (Americana party), Matt Pendrick Duo (rock ‘n’ roll covers) and SBC Duo (acoustic jams) will be played throughout the event. And you’ll be able to bring out your inner child with free rides on the Endangered Species Carousel until 8:30 p.m.
Attendees who purchase a VIP ticket will enjoy additional perks such as exclusive access to a new VIP lounge for select beer and wine tastings, music from DJ Kate, a commemorative pint glass to take home, a charcuterie box from Graze Craze and a swag bag with a T-shirt, snacks and more.
More information: 404-624-9453, zooatlanta.org.
