Old Fourth Ward Spring Arts Festival

Shop for fine arts and crafts, view artist demonstrations, participate in hands-on activities, enjoy live acoustic music, treat yourself to food and beverage concessions and let your kids play in a children’s area.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 1. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 592 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage and the rich diversity of cultures and countries with music, food and dance.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 30. Free. Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville.

Summer Downtown Classic Car Cruise

Admire classic cars in downtown Acworth in this cruise that benefits Horizon Field, an all-inclusive, differently abled sports facility in Acworth.

2 -7 p.m. Saturday, May 31. Free to attend, $5 to show each vehicle. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Chastain Chase 5K

Run a 5K course or walk a 1.5-mile walking course in this family- and stroller-friendly event. Funds raised will benefit Cancer Support Community Atlanta, a nonprofit organization affiliated with Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.

8 a.m. Sunday, June 1. $35. Chastain Park Red Lot, 4425 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

Mableton Day Festival and Fun Run

Take part in a family fun run, enjoy live entertainment, let the kids play in a zone just for them and shop at retail and food vendors.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 31. Town Square, 5220 Church St. SW, Mableton. 404-590-2511.

Lantern Parade

Create your own lantern (free while supplies last) and enjoy live entertainment, including music, dance, face painting, bubbles and roaming characters. Wrap up the evening by gathering at the fountain and joining in or watching the Lantern Parade.

Event starts at 5 p.m., parade starts at 9 p.m. Friday, May 30. Town Green, 3142 Hill St. NW, Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Glover Park Concert Series

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to get comfortable for music from Canyonland, which recalls the legends of ’70s Laurel Canyon country rock (Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles and more).

8 p.m. Friday, May 30. Free, $76.50 to reserve a table. Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5606.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Alpharetta Symphony/Ümit Yüksel Credit: Photo courtesy of Alpharetta Symphony/Ümit Yüksel

A Night at the Opera

Hear timeless pieces from the worlds of opera and Broadway performed by the Alpharetta Symphony.

6:30 p.m. preconcert talk, 7:30 p.m. performance Friday, May 30. Adults $31.50, seniors 65 and up $26.50, students under 18 $21.50. Alpharetta Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta.

Nature Explorers — Winged Wonders

Explore the world of birds with a hike where you’ll learn to identify them by their calls, feathers and flight patterns. You’ll also learn why birds are essential to our environment and make a bird feeder to take home. This event is ideal for kids ages 3 to 8 and their parent/guardian.

1-2 p.m. Sunday, June 1. $8 (covers one child and one parent/guardian). Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

ReCAST Mental Health Fair and “Inside Out 2”

Watch a screening of the Pixar film “Inside Out 2” and attend the ReCAST Mental Health Fair, which will feature wellness activities and food trucks.

6-10 p.m. Friday, May 30. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

WigWag Fest

Listen to a lineup of bands headlined by indie rock artist Girlpuppy, shop from artists and vendors and enjoy treats from food trucks.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 31. Free general admission, $50 VIP. In and around the Globe Arts Center, 2833 Washington St., Avondale Estates.

Animal Track Detective

Learn about animal tracks in the classroom, explore the Chattahoochee Nature Center grounds to look for tracks, visit with an animal ambassador who has a unique footprint and make a plaster animal track to take home. This event is for ages 8 and up, with participants under 16 requiring an accompanying parent/guardian.

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 31. $30 general public, $20 members, free for ages 16 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Coffee with the Chiefs and Touch a Truck

Bring the kids and enjoy a cup of coffee while talking with the Roswell police and fire chiefs and checking out police and fire vehicles. A portion of Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast’s profits for the day will be donated to the Roswell First Responders Foundation.

1-3 p.m. Friday, May 30. Free admission. Gracious Plenty, 1164 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-878-3105.

Alive! Expo Atlanta

Visit regional and national companies specializing in all things health and wellness, get complimentary health screenings, attend lectures, join fitness and yoga classes and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 1. One-day general admission $7.18, VIP one-day admission $23.18, active military and first responders free, kids 12 and under free. Gas South Convention Center Hall C, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Gwinnett Balloon Show & Laser Show

See hot air balloons and Monster Show Kites, listen to live music, shop at craft and retail vendor booths, enjoy festival food and let the kids play in the Kids Zone with games, rides and more.

5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 30-31. $20 adult admission, $10 kids, free for ages 5 and under. Prices are higher at the gate. Balloon rides are an additional $35 per person. Kids Zone activities cost $1-$10. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.