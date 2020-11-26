X

Maxwell Round One projections

ajc.com

High schools | 26 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 27

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
83.97AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett62.5%21 - 183CherokeeAAAAAAA
82.44AAAAAAAColquitt County97.3%38 - 731BrookwoodAAAAAAA
80.03AAAAAAAMill Creek51.7%21 - 201RoswellAAAAAAA
78.72AAAAAAWestlake72.4%26 - 179Houston CountyAAAAAA
78.43AAAAAAAParkview61.5%24 - 213Camden CountyAAAAAAA
78.09AAAAAAValdosta85.4%27 - 1215LovejoyAAAAAA
77.45AAAAAAHughes65.0%21 - 165Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
75.76AAAAACoffee79.8%29 - 1910OlaAAAAA
74.91AAAAAAANewnan72.2%27 - 207HarrisonAAAAAAA
74.47AAAAAABuford90.7%27 - 621Douglas CountyAAAAAA
74.25AAAAAAACollins Hill90.2%30 - 1218AlpharettaAAAAAAA
74.06AAAAAADacula63.6%24 - 204AlexanderAAAAAA
73.92AAAAAAALowndes96.1%34 - 331NewtonAAAAAAA
73.77AAAAAAAWalton59.9%21 - 201McEachernAAAAAAA
73.19AAAAAAAArcher82.6%27 - 1314GainesvilleAAAAAAA
72.49AAAAAAANorcross93.8%36 - 1422South ForsythAAAAAAA
71.10AAAAAAAGrayson98.3%36 - 036Tift CountyAAAAAAA
71.08AAAAAJones County65.9%24 - 204Wayne CountyAAAAA
70.77AAAAAAAEast Coweta88.3%34 - 1717MariettaAAAAAAA
70.51AAAAAACreekview66.5%21 - 165SprayberryAAAAAA
68.71AAARockmart68.8%29 - 227White CountyAAA
68.55AAAOconee County90.8%27 - 621Westminster (Atlanta)AAA
67.90AAACedar Grove94.9%29 - 029Monroe AreaAAA
66.27AAAAAARome83.7%28 - 1414Habersham CentralAAAAAA
66.01AAAAAAKell76.1%30 - 219CambridgeAAAAAA
65.63AAAAAALee County98.1%35 - 035TuckerAAAAAA
65.15AAAAAAAllatoona90.7%26 - 026Johns CreekAAAAAA
64.98AAAAAWare County97.1%34 - 034DutchtownAAAAA
63.70AAAAAAANorth Cobb96.1%35 - 629PebblebrookAAAAAAA
63.37AAAAAACarrollton92.0%34 - 1321Winder-BarrowAAAAAA
62.91AAACarver (Atlanta)76.7%28 - 199Hart CountyAAA
62.78AAAAAAAMilton96.3%36 - 729Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
61.45AAAAASt. Pius X84.7%28 - 1414LoganvilleAAAAA
60.49AAAAACreekside79.2%24 - 1311Harris CountyAAAAA
60.16AAAAAWarner Robins98.8%41 - 041Union GroveAAAAA
59.24A PublicMetter89.3%28 - 820Turner CountyA Public
58.97AAAAppling County92.1%28 - 622Morgan CountyAAA
58.89A PublicClinch County65.6%24 - 204McIntosh County AcademyA Public
58.75AAAAAEastside83.4%27 - 1314Southwest DeKalbAAAAA
57.54A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy63.1%24 - 204Holy InnocentsA Private
57.05AAAAAAEvans68.9%25 - 196StatesboroAAAAAA
56.99AAACrisp County95.0%26 - 026Windsor ForestAAA
56.82AAAAAWoodward Academy68.1%24 - 177WhitewaterAAAAA
56.23AAAAAARiver Ridge93.5%35 - 1322Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
56.14AAAAAGriffin76.4%21 - 129JonesboroAAAAA
55.10AAAAADecatur80.5%28 - 1414GreenbrierAAAAA
54.76AAAGreater Atlanta Christian95.7%34 - 628Franklin CountyAAA
54.44AAAPierce County96.8%37 - 730Burke CountyAAA
54.43A PublicWashington-Wilkes68.7%27 - 207Taylor CountyA Public
53.95AAAAAABrunswick90.3%33 - 1419AlcovyAAAAAA
53.05AAAAAClarke Central92.5%31 - 724M.L. KingAAAAA
52.99AAAAANew Manchester76.2%28 - 1810HiramAAAAA
52.91AAAAdairsville52.5%24 - 231Dawson CountyAAA
52.48A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian92.4%34 - 1222AquinasA Private
52.19AAAAACalhoun95.3%35 - 1025Lithia SpringsAAAAA
51.73AAANorth Hall54.4%27 - 252North MurrayAAA
51.40AAAAABlessed Trinity99.2%42 - 042Chapel HillAAAAA
50.83AAAAAAAWest Forsyth96.9%38 - 731MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
50.42A PrivateAthens Academy94.4%34 - 727Mount Vernon PresbyterianA Private
50.37A PrivateDarlington53.6%24 - 231Mount Pisgah ChristianA Private
49.96AAAUpson-Lee58.7%22 - 211Southeast BullochAAA
49.64A PublicJohnson County52.0%23 - 221Mitchell CountyA Public
48.54AAACentral (Macon)80.6%27 - 1413Liberty CountyAAA
48.35AAAAAAADenmark96.2%33 - 033DiscoveryAAAAAAA
47.42A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian98.2%40 - 238Hebron ChristianA Private
47.08A PrivateWhitefield Academy71.7%28 - 208Savannah Country DayA Private
46.65A PublicChattahoochee County89.8%26 - 323Lincoln CountyA Public
46.52AAAAACartersville99.3%40 - 040Maynard JacksonAAAAA
46.47A PublicCommerce89.4%28 - 1018ManchesterA Public
44.86AAAAAStarr's Mill97.6%34 - 034Mundy's MillAAAAA
44.46A PrivateStratford Academy79.0%27 - 1413BrookstoneA Private
44.13A PublicBrooks County97.8%36 - 036ClaxtonA Public
44.08A PublicPelham84.9%28 - 1414Montgomery CountyA Public
43.04AAACherokee Bluff87.8%31 - 1417LaFayetteAAA
41.33A PrivateMount de Sales67.0%22 - 175PacelliA Private
40.69A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)91.5%28 - 721Tattnall SquareA Private
40.04A PrivateFellowship Christian98.8%38 - 038Mount Paran ChristianA Private
39.66A PrivateWesleyan95.0%34 - 727Athens ChristianA Private
38.20AAAAAARichmond Hill99.6%42 - 042Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
37.97A PublicWarren County65.1%23 - 194Mount Zion (Carroll)A Public
37.33AAAPeach County99.5%42 - 042Johnson (Savannah)AAA
37.26A PublicIrwin County98.8%35 - 035Jenkins CountyA Public
36.82A PublicHancock Central81.9%28 - 1414B.E.S.T. AcademyA Public
36.27A PublicWilcox County95.5%32 - 032Miller CountyA Public
34.81A PublicDublin98.8%41 - 041Terrell CountyA Public
33.79AAAAAAGlynn Academy99.3%38 - 038GrovetownAAAAAA
32.52A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian98.0%36 - 036Lakeview AcademyA Private
32.19A PrivateChristian Heritage98.7%37 - 037King's Ridge ChristianA Private
31.45A PublicMacon County98.5%41 - 338Social CircleA Public
29.15AAAThomson99.1%42 - 042Tattnall CountyAAA
27.02A PrivateCalvary Day97.8%35 - 035Landmark ChristianA Private
23.07AAARichmond Academy99.5%40 - 040Brantley CountyAAA
21.41A PrivateFirst Presbyterian98.0%35 - 035Heritage SchoolA Private
21.37A PublicGordon Lee97.4%35 - 035Georgia Military CollegeA Public
19.25A PublicBowdon97.7%35 - 035Wilkinson CountyA Public

Nov 28

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
62.57AARabun County87.0%35 - 2015Haralson CountyAA
61.34AAVidalia59.6%25 - 214Bleckley CountyAA
60.65AAAACairo67.0%21 - 147West LaurensAAAA
60.48AAJeff Davis62.0%22 - 202Washington CountyAA
59.78AANortheast54.1%24 - 222Toombs CountyAA
59.68AAFannin County66.2%24 - 204Pace AcademyAA
58.47AAJefferson County69.4%24 - 177CookAA
57.26AAAABaldwin67.2%27 - 216Thomas County CentralAAAA
56.80AAAAStephenson75.2%24 - 1410Northwest WhitfieldAAAA
56.68AAAAMarist96.4%35 - 629Central (Carrollton)AAAA
56.43AAEarly County65.4%27 - 216Putnam CountyAA
56.05AALovett72.4%24 - 159PepperellAA
55.41AAAARiverdale58.2%20 - 164Cedar ShoalsAAAA
55.29AADodge County81.9%26 - 1313SwainsboroAA
54.81AAAAIslands72.9%22 - 148HardawayAAAA
54.41AAAACedartown91.9%28 - 622Arabia MountainAAAA
53.75AAAAPerry81.8%24 - 1212WestoverAAAA
52.26AAAABainbridge95.7%35 - 629Westside (Macon)AAAA
52.10AAAACarver (Columbus)87.8%34 - 1717JenkinsAAAA
51.32AAAABenedictine95.8%36 - 828TroupAAAA
50.49AAAANew Hampstead77.0%28 - 1711LaGrangeAAAA
49.82AAAAHapeville Charter91.7%28 - 721Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
49.32AAAANorth Oconee85.8%28 - 1315Fayette CountyAAAA
49.27AABremen78.4%27 - 1413Elbert CountyAA
47.02AAWashington68.7%23 - 176ModelAA
43.80AAHeard County89.0%29 - 1217Union CountyAA
40.52AAAAFlowery Branch97.9%38 - 038LuellaAAAA
39.00AAThomasville98.4%37 - 037Westside (Augusta)AA
37.17AAAAJefferson99.8%42 - 042Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
35.82AASouth Atlanta90.5%28 - 721ChattoogaAA
24.53AACallaway99.6%41 - 041Banks CountyAA
23.07AAFitzgerald99.9%45 - 045Oglethorpe CountyAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.