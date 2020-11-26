Maxwell Round One projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 27
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|83.97
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|62.5%
|21 - 18
|3
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|82.44
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|97.3%
|38 - 7
|31
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|80.03
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|51.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|78.72
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|72.4%
|26 - 17
|9
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|78.43
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|61.5%
|24 - 21
|3
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|78.09
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|85.4%
|27 - 12
|15
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|77.45
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|65.0%
|21 - 16
|5
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|75.76
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|79.8%
|29 - 19
|10
|Ola
|AAAAA
|74.91
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|72.2%
|27 - 20
|7
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|74.47
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|90.7%
|27 - 6
|21
|Douglas County
|AAAAAA
|74.25
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|90.2%
|30 - 12
|18
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|74.06
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|63.6%
|24 - 20
|4
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|73.92
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|96.1%
|34 - 3
|31
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|73.77
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|59.9%
|21 - 20
|1
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|73.19
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|82.6%
|27 - 13
|14
|Gainesville
|AAAAAAA
|72.49
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|93.8%
|36 - 14
|22
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|71.10
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|98.3%
|36 - 0
|36
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|71.08
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|65.9%
|24 - 20
|4
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|70.77
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|88.3%
|34 - 17
|17
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|70.51
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|66.5%
|21 - 16
|5
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|68.71
|AAA
|Rockmart
|68.8%
|29 - 22
|7
|White County
|AAA
|68.55
|AAA
|Oconee County
|90.8%
|27 - 6
|21
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|67.90
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|94.9%
|29 - 0
|29
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|66.27
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|83.7%
|28 - 14
|14
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|66.01
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|76.1%
|30 - 21
|9
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|65.63
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|98.1%
|35 - 0
|35
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|65.15
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|90.7%
|26 - 0
|26
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|64.98
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|97.1%
|34 - 0
|34
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|63.70
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|96.1%
|35 - 6
|29
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|63.37
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|92.0%
|34 - 13
|21
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|62.91
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|76.7%
|28 - 19
|9
|Hart County
|AAA
|62.78
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|96.3%
|36 - 7
|29
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|61.45
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|84.7%
|28 - 14
|14
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|60.49
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|79.2%
|24 - 13
|11
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|60.16
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|98.8%
|41 - 0
|41
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|59.24
|A Public
|Metter
|89.3%
|28 - 8
|20
|Turner County
|A Public
|58.97
|AAA
|Appling County
|92.1%
|28 - 6
|22
|Morgan County
|AAA
|58.89
|A Public
|Clinch County
|65.6%
|24 - 20
|4
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|58.75
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|83.4%
|27 - 13
|14
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAAA
|57.54
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|63.1%
|24 - 20
|4
|Holy Innocents
|A Private
|57.05
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|68.9%
|25 - 19
|6
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|56.99
|AAA
|Crisp County
|95.0%
|26 - 0
|26
|Windsor Forest
|AAA
|56.82
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|68.1%
|24 - 17
|7
|Whitewater
|AAAAA
|56.23
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|93.5%
|35 - 13
|22
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|56.14
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|76.4%
|21 - 12
|9
|Jonesboro
|AAAAA
|55.10
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|80.5%
|28 - 14
|14
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|54.76
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|95.7%
|34 - 6
|28
|Franklin County
|AAA
|54.44
|AAA
|Pierce County
|96.8%
|37 - 7
|30
|Burke County
|AAA
|54.43
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|68.7%
|27 - 20
|7
|Taylor County
|A Public
|53.95
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|90.3%
|33 - 14
|19
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|53.05
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|92.5%
|31 - 7
|24
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|52.99
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|76.2%
|28 - 18
|10
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|52.91
|AAA
|Adairsville
|52.5%
|24 - 23
|1
|Dawson County
|AAA
|52.48
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|92.4%
|34 - 12
|22
|Aquinas
|A Private
|52.19
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|95.3%
|35 - 10
|25
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|51.73
|AAA
|North Hall
|54.4%
|27 - 25
|2
|North Murray
|AAA
|51.40
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|50.83
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|96.9%
|38 - 7
|31
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|50.42
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|94.4%
|34 - 7
|27
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|50.37
|A Private
|Darlington
|53.6%
|24 - 23
|1
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|49.96
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|58.7%
|22 - 21
|1
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|49.64
|A Public
|Johnson County
|52.0%
|23 - 22
|1
|Mitchell County
|A Public
|48.54
|AAA
|Central (Macon)
|80.6%
|27 - 14
|13
|Liberty County
|AAA
|48.35
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|96.2%
|33 - 0
|33
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|47.42
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|98.2%
|40 - 2
|38
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|47.08
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|71.7%
|28 - 20
|8
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|46.65
|A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|89.8%
|26 - 3
|23
|Lincoln County
|A Public
|46.52
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.3%
|40 - 0
|40
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|46.47
|A Public
|Commerce
|89.4%
|28 - 10
|18
|Manchester
|A Public
|44.86
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|97.6%
|34 - 0
|34
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAA
|44.46
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|79.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Brookstone
|A Private
|44.13
|A Public
|Brooks County
|97.8%
|36 - 0
|36
|Claxton
|A Public
|44.08
|A Public
|Pelham
|84.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|Montgomery County
|A Public
|43.04
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|87.8%
|31 - 14
|17
|LaFayette
|AAA
|41.33
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|67.0%
|22 - 17
|5
|Pacelli
|A Private
|40.69
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|91.5%
|28 - 7
|21
|Tattnall Square
|A Private
|40.04
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|98.8%
|38 - 0
|38
|Mount Paran Christian
|A Private
|39.66
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|95.0%
|34 - 7
|27
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|38.20
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|99.6%
|42 - 0
|42
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|37.97
|A Public
|Warren County
|65.1%
|23 - 19
|4
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Public
|37.33
|AAA
|Peach County
|99.5%
|42 - 0
|42
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|37.26
|A Public
|Irwin County
|98.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|36.82
|A Public
|Hancock Central
|81.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|A Public
|36.27
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|95.5%
|32 - 0
|32
|Miller County
|A Public
|34.81
|A Public
|Dublin
|98.8%
|41 - 0
|41
|Terrell County
|A Public
|33.79
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|99.3%
|38 - 0
|38
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|32.52
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|98.0%
|36 - 0
|36
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|32.19
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|98.7%
|37 - 0
|37
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|31.45
|A Public
|Macon County
|98.5%
|41 - 3
|38
|Social Circle
|A Public
|29.15
|AAA
|Thomson
|99.1%
|42 - 0
|42
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|27.02
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|97.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|23.07
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|99.5%
|40 - 0
|40
|Brantley County
|AAA
|21.41
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|98.0%
|35 - 0
|35
|Heritage School
|A Private
|21.37
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|97.4%
|35 - 0
|35
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|19.25
|A Public
|Bowdon
|97.7%
|35 - 0
|35
|Wilkinson County
|A Public
Nov 28
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|62.57
|AA
|Rabun County
|87.0%
|35 - 20
|15
|Haralson County
|AA
|61.34
|AA
|Vidalia
|59.6%
|25 - 21
|4
|Bleckley County
|AA
|60.65
|AAAA
|Cairo
|67.0%
|21 - 14
|7
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|60.48
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|62.0%
|22 - 20
|2
|Washington County
|AA
|59.78
|AA
|Northeast
|54.1%
|24 - 22
|2
|Toombs County
|AA
|59.68
|AA
|Fannin County
|66.2%
|24 - 20
|4
|Pace Academy
|AA
|58.47
|AA
|Jefferson County
|69.4%
|24 - 17
|7
|Cook
|AA
|57.26
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|67.2%
|27 - 21
|6
|Thomas County Central
|AAAA
|56.80
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|75.2%
|24 - 14
|10
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|56.68
|AAAA
|Marist
|96.4%
|35 - 6
|29
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|56.43
|AA
|Early County
|65.4%
|27 - 21
|6
|Putnam County
|AA
|56.05
|AA
|Lovett
|72.4%
|24 - 15
|9
|Pepperell
|AA
|55.41
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|58.2%
|20 - 16
|4
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|55.29
|AA
|Dodge County
|81.9%
|26 - 13
|13
|Swainsboro
|AA
|54.81
|AAAA
|Islands
|72.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|54.41
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|91.9%
|28 - 6
|22
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAA
|53.75
|AAAA
|Perry
|81.8%
|24 - 12
|12
|Westover
|AAAA
|52.26
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|95.7%
|35 - 6
|29
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|52.10
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|87.8%
|34 - 17
|17
|Jenkins
|AAAA
|51.32
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|95.8%
|36 - 8
|28
|Troup
|AAAA
|50.49
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|77.0%
|28 - 17
|11
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|49.82
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|91.7%
|28 - 7
|21
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|49.32
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|85.8%
|28 - 13
|15
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|49.27
|AA
|Bremen
|78.4%
|27 - 14
|13
|Elbert County
|AA
|47.02
|AA
|Washington
|68.7%
|23 - 17
|6
|Model
|AA
|43.80
|AA
|Heard County
|89.0%
|29 - 12
|17
|Union County
|AA
|40.52
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|97.9%
|38 - 0
|38
|Luella
|AAAA
|39.00
|AA
|Thomasville
|98.4%
|37 - 0
|37
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|37.17
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|99.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|35.82
|AA
|South Atlanta
|90.5%
|28 - 7
|21
|Chattooga
|AA
|24.53
|AA
|Callaway
|99.6%
|41 - 0
|41
|Banks County
|AA
|23.07
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|99.9%
|45 - 0
|45
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
