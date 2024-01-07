Quick Take: In blowout defeat, Arthur Smith leaves Arthur Blank little choice

But in offering a mistake-ridden performance in those circumstances when the team’s best was needed, Smith has left Blank precious little reason to keep him in charge.

At this point, what can Smith (or Blank) point to? With a better quarterback, the Falcons would probably have a winning record and be going to the playoffs. But even if that were the case, does this team’s performance give off the impression that it could have achieved much more than that?

Desmond Ridder’s shortcomings in the third quarter – an ill-advised pass deep in the Falcons end that was intercepted and turned into a touchdown, an underthrown deep ball to wide receiver Drake London on a third-and-1 that was nearly intercepted and an off-target delivery to running back Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-goal from the Saints’ 2-yard line – played a central role in the collapse that culminated in the 48-17 loss that officially eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season. (It was the last of those three throws, with the score 31-17 in the Saints’ favor, that prompted Smith to lower his head and shake it in seeming disbelief.)

But they were hardly the only miscues. Despite being positioned to make a play, cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Richie Grant couldn’t break up passes into the end zone from Saints quarterback David Carr, resulting in touchdowns.

They opened up a game that was tied at 17 at halftime into a 31-17 advantage for New Orleans. Another miscue – a botched shotgun snap by center Ryan Neuzil, starting in place of the injured Drew Dalman, was fumbled and recovered by the Saints at the Falcons’ 10, leading to a touchdown and a 41-17 lead.

It was fitting. A team that week after week vowed to clean up mistakes could not follow through on its promises one final time.

Blank was not expected to be available for comment Sunday. Frankly, at this point, there’s not a lot for him to say.