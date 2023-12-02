If you are going to SEC Championship game, here’s what you need to know

First of all, you better get moving if you’re gonna make kickoff for the SEC Championship game. But seriously, here are some things to keep in mind as you’re heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
» All tickets for the game will be digital. Some tickets are still available on the secondary market.
» Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened at 1:30 p.m. Fans will be required to pass through security screening for admission to both the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.
» For security purposes, only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bags will be inspected before entry.
» Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a cashless policy. Seven cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash.