Week 7 high school football schedule

Norcross wide receiver Jahsaun Clarke (4) runs for the winning touchdown during the Norcross at Peachtree Ridge GHSA region football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Suwanee, GA. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

By Score Atlanta
53 minutes ago

Thursday

Banneker at Lovejoy

Bleckley County at Northeast

Callaway at Westside-Macon

Columbia at South Atlanta

Creekside Christian at Cross Keys

Lambert at North Atlanta

Redan at Miller Grove

St. Pius at Clarkston

Walnut Grove at Eastside

Whitewater at LaGrange

Friday

ACE Charter at Dublin

Allatoona at Woodland-Cartersville

Arabia Mountain at Dunwoody

Athens Academy at Banks County

Atkinson County at SW Georgia Academy

Baldwin at Richmond Academy

Benedictine at Warner Robins

Blessed Trinity at Kell

Bremen at Pepperell

Bryan County at Screven County

Calhoun at Ridgeland

Carver, Ala. at Greenville

Carver-Columbus at Shaw

Cass at Cartersville

Cedar Shoals at East Forsyth

Cedartown at Hiram

Central-Carrollton at Starr’s Mill

Central-Macon at Jefferson County

Charlton County at Clinch County

Chattahoochee County at Central-Talbotton

Chattooga at Fannin County

Cherokee at Wheeler

Cherokee Bluff at West Hall

Christian Heritage at Gordon Central

Clarke Central at Habersham Central

Collins Hill at Buford

Cook at Pierce County

Coosa at Armuchee

Crawford County at Marion County

Creekside at Pace Academy

Creekview at Sprayberry

Cross Creek at Aquinas

Dacula at Mill Creek

Decatur at Shiloh

Denmark at North Forsyth

Discovery at Mountain View

Dodge County at Washington County

Douglas County at East Coweta

Drew at Forest Park

Duluth at Berkmar

Dutchtown at Newnan

Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Eagle’s Landing

Early County at Randolph-Clay

East Jackson at Franklin County

East Laurens at Southwest

Elbert County at Providence Christian

Evans at Glynn Academy

Fellowship Christian at St. Francis

Fitzgerald at Brantley County

Forsyth Central at West Forsyth

Glenn Hills at Butler

Gordon Lee at Dade County

Griffin at Harris County

Grovetown at Newton

Harlem at Hephzibah

Harrison at McEachern

Hebron Christian at Hart County

Heritage-Conyers at Grayson

Heritage-Ringgold at Gilmer

Holy Innocents’ at Hapeville Charter

Howard at Westside-Augusta

Irwin County at Turner County

Jackson at Pike County

Jackson County at Apalachee

Jackson-Atlanta at Mays

Jeff Davis at Berrien

Jefferson at Monroe Area

Jenkins County at McIntosh County Academy

Johns Creek at Roswell

Johnson-Gaines. at Dawson County

Jordan at Kendrick

Josey at Laney

Kennesaw Mountain at Alexander

King’s Ridge at Mount Pisgah Christian

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at Carver-Atlanta

LaFayette at Northwest Whitfield

Lakeside-Evans at Statesboro

Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. at Coahulla Creek

Landmark Christian at B.E.S.T. Academy

Lanier County at Brooks County

Leon, Fla. at Cairo

Lithia Springs at East Paulding

Lithonia at Southwest DeKalb

Locust Grove at Woodland-Stockbridge

Lovett at Therrell

Lowndes at Colquitt County

Manchester at Bowdon

Mary Persons at Trinity Christian

McDonough at Jones County

McIntosh at Hughes

McNair at Jasper County

Meadowcreek at Brookwood

Metter at Claxton

Midtown at M.L. King

Milton at Lanier

Mitchell County at Terrell County

Model at Haralson County

Mount Vernon at Wesleyan

Mt. Bethel Christian at Copper Basin, Tenn.

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Trion

Murray County at North Cobb Christian

New Manchester at South Paulding

Norcross at Parkview

North Clayton at Luella

North Murray at Sonoraville

North Oconee at Madison County

North Paulding at Etowah

North Springs at Marist

Northgate at Morrow

Northside-Col. at Mundy’s Mill

Northside-W.R. at Houston County

Oconee County at East Hall

Pataula Charter at Graceville, Fla.

Paulding County at Hillgrove

Peach County at Dougherty

Peachtree Ridge at North Gwinnett

Pebblebrook at Osborne

Pope at Woodstock

Prince Ave. Christian at Stephens County

Putnam County at Utopian Academy

Rabun County at Commerce

Riverwood at River Ridge

Rome at Villa Rica

Rutland at Morgan County

Sandy Creek at Spalding

Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day

Seckinger at Gainesville

Seminole County at Miller County

Sequoyah at Lassiter

South Cobb at Campbell

South Forsyth at Alpharetta

Spencer at Sumter County

Spring Creek at Baconton

Stockbridge at Ola

Stone Mountain at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Swainsboro at Toombs County

Taylor County at Schley County

Telfair County at Treutlen

Temple at Heard County

Tift County at Richmond Hill

Towns County at Anderson Christian, S.C.

Troup at Upson-Lee

Tucker at Druid Hills

Twiggs County at GMC Prep

Union County at Ringgold

Union Grove at Hampton

Veterans at Thomas County Central

Walker at Mount Paran Christian

Walton at Marietta

Warren County at Greene County

Westlake at Carrollton

Westminster at Cambridge

Westover at Bainbridge

Wilcox County at Hawkinsville

Wilkinson County at Hancock Central

Winder-Barrow at Loganville

Woodward Academy at Tri-Cities

Worth County at Thomasville

Saturday

Camden County at Valdosta

Lakeside-Atlanta at Chamblee

Lamar County at Towers

Riverdale at Douglass

Stephenson at Cedar Grove

