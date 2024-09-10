Week 5 Softball Rankings

Wesleyan moved to the top spot in Class A Division I after handing Class 6A No. 1 Buford its first loss in nearly two years with a 5-3 victory on the road on Sept. 4.
Buford led Wesleyan 3-0 after five innings but a four-run effort in the top of the sixth inning coupled with a single run in the top of the seventh inning propelled Wesleyan to victory.
Buford – which maintained the team’s spot atop the Class 6A poll with an 11-1 record -- last lost on October 20, 2022, to Lambert 1-0 in the Region Tournament before entering the playoffs and winning the state championship tournament. East Coweta, Brookwood, North Cobb and Grovetown round out the Class 6A top 5. In Class 5A, Seckinger remains at the top and leads Lassiter, East Paulding, Pope and Greenbrier.
Eastside ascended to the top of Class 4A with Northside-Columbus, Harris County, Cartersville and North Oconee in the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa maintained its spot atop Class 3A with Pickens, LaFayette, West Laurens and Southeast Bulloch chasing.
In Class 2A, Appling County leads the pack with Hebron Christian, Cook, Morgan County and Pike County in the top 5. In Class A Division I, Gordon Lee, Banks County, Heard County and Toombs County are chasing top-ranked Wesleyan.
Lanier County leads Class A Division II with Irwin County, Screven County, Glascock County and Wheeler County rounding out the top 5.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. Brookwood
4. North Cobb
5. Grovetown
6. North Paulding
7. Archer
8. Grayson
9. Denmark
10. Mill Creek
Class 5A
1. Seckinger
2. Lassiter
3. East Paulding
4. Pope
5. Greenbrier
6. Effingham County
7. Northgate
8. Houston County
9. Veterans
10. Alexander
Class 4A
1. Eastside
2. Northside-Columbus
3. Harris County
4. Cartersville
5. North Oconee
6. Ola
7. Wayne County
8. Allatoona
9. Kell
10. East Forsyth
Class 3A
1. Heritage-Catoosa
2. Pickens
3. LaFayette
4. West Laurens
5. Southeast Bulloch
6. Peach County
7. Cherokee Bluff
8. Harlem
9. Lumpkin County
10. LaGrange
Class 2A
1. Appling County
2. Hebron Christian
3. Cook
4. Morgan County
5. Pike County
6. Sonoraville
7. Prince Avenue Christian
8. Rockmart
9. Franklin County
10. Stephens County
Class A Division I
1. Wesleyan
2. Gordon Lee
3. Banks County
4. Heard County
5. Toombs County
6. Social Circle
7. Bremen
8. East Laurens
9. Bacon County
10. ACE Charter
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Irwin County
3. Screven County
4. Glascock County
5. Wheeler County
6. Georgia Military
7. Emanuel County Institute
8. Wilcox County
9. Metter
10. Bowdon
