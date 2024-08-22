Week 2 high school football schedule

Thursday
Adairsville at Pepperell
Berkmar at Cedartown
Cherokee Christian at Christian Heritage
Gainesville at Moody, Ala.
Grayson at Thompson, Ala.
Luella at Carver-Atlanta
Model at Cass
North Forsyth at Creekview
Peachtree Ridge at Monarch, Fla.
Shaw at Smiths Station, Ala.
Tri-Cities at M.L. King
Washington at Hardaway
Woodstock at Woodland-Cartersville
Friday
Alcovy at Newton
Alexander at Lassiter
Arabia Mountain at Stephenson
Armuchee at Ridgeland
Augusta Prep at Glascock Co.
Baconton at Atkinson Co.
Banneker at South Cobb
Beach at Savannah
Benedictine at Buford
Berrien at Lanier Co.
Bethlehem Christian at Providence Christian
Blessed Trinity at Holy Innocents’
Bowdon at Macon Co.
Bradwell Institute at Westover
Brookwood at Shiloh
Brunswick at Wayne Co.
Bryan Co. at Aquinas
Bulloch Academy at Claxton
Butler at Gordon Central
Cairo at Thomas Co. Central
Campbell at South Forsyth
Cedar Shoals at Monroe Area
Centennial at Duluth
Central-Macon at ACE Charter
Central-Talbotton at SW Georgia STEM
Chapel Hill at Osborne
Charlton Co. at McIntosh Co. Academy
Chattahoochee Co. at Seminole Co.
Cherokee at Sequoyah
Cherokee Bluff at Apalachee
Clarkston at Temple
Coahulla Creek at Chattooga
Columbia at Carrollton
Columbus at Greenville
Commerce at East Jackson
Cook at Bainbridge
Coosa at Southeast Whitfield
Coosa Christian, Ala. at Pierce Co.
Crisp Co. at Lovett
Cross Creek at Burke Co.
Dacula at Meadowcreek
Denmark at River Ridge
Discovery at New Manchester
Dodge Co. at Bleckley Co.
Dougherty at Toombs Co.
Douglass at Westlake
Druid Hills at Midtown
Dunwoody at Pope
Dutchtown at South Gwinnett
Eagle’s Land. Christ. at Union Grove
Early Co. at LaGrange
East Forsyth at Dawson Co.
East Lake, Fla. at Camden Co.
East Laurens at Dublin
East Paulding at North Paulding
Eastside at Hiram
Effingham Co. at Houston Co.
Elbert Co. at Stephens Co.
Fayette Co. at Warner Robins
Franklin Co. at Johnson-Gainesville
Gadsden Co., Fla. at Tift Co.
George Walton Acad. at Lake Oconee Academy
Glenn Hills at Westside-Augusta
GMC Prep at Crawford Co.
Gordon Lee at LaFayette
Greater Atl. Christian at Decatur
Greene Co. at Twiggs Co.
Griffin at Sumter Co.
Groves at West Laurens
Grovetown at Greenbrier
Habersham Central at Flowery Branch
Hampton at Stockbridge
Hancock Central at Jasper Co.
Hapeville Charter at Lee Co.
Haralson Co. at Pike Co.
Harrison at Wheeler
Hawkinsville at Schley Co.
Hebron Christian at Fellowship Christian
Heritage, Conyers at Salem
Jeff Davis at Rutland
Jefferson at Jackson Co.
Jenkins Co. at Lincoln Co.
Johns Creek at Cambridge
Johnson Co. at Montgomery Co.
Jonesboro at Douglas Co.
Jordan at Bremen
Kell at Alpharetta
Kendrick at B.E.S.T. Academy
King’s Academy at St. Francis
King’s Ridge at Lanier Christian
Lakeside-Atlanta at St. Pius
Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. at Heritage-Ringgold
Lambert at Walton
Landmark Christian at Cross Keys
Laney at Hephzibah
Locust Grove at Ola
Lovejoy at Spalding
Madison Co. at Hart Co.
Marion Co. at First Presbyterian
Mary Persons at Jackson
Mays at Hughes
McDonough at Eagle’s Landing
McEachern at North Cobb
McNair at KIPP Atlanta
Mill Creek at Norcross
Milton at American Heritage, Fla.
Mitchell Co. at Dooly Co.
Monroe at Colquitt Co.
Morgan Co. at Putnam Co.
Morrow at Jackson-Atlanta
Mount Vernon at Whitefield Academy
Mountain View at Lanier
Mt. Paran Christian at Mount Pisgah Christian
Mt. Zion-Carroll at Ranburne, Ala.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Lowndes
Mundy’s Mill at Valdosta
New Hampstead at Savannah Christian
Newnan at East Coweta
North Augusta, S.C. at Thomson
North Clayton at Drew
North Cobb Christian at Darlington
North Hall at Wesleyan
North Oconee at Dalton
Northside Methodist, Ala. at Pataula Charter
Northside-W.R. at Baldwin
Northview at West Hall
Northwest Whitfield at North Murray
Oconee Co. at Clarke Central
Oglethorpe Co. at East Hall
Oxford, Ala. at Central- Carrollton
Pace Academy at Westminster
Paulding Co. at North Atlanta
Peach Co. at Perry
Pelham at Thomasville
Pickens at Sonoraville
Rabun Co. at Fannin Co.
Randolph-Clay at Cottonwood, Ala.
Redan at Lithonia
Richmond Hill at Glynn Academy
Ringgold at Murray Co.
Riverdale at Trinity Christian
Riverside Prep at Towns Co.
Riverwood at Chattahoochee
Rock Springs Christian at Spring Creek
Rockdale Co. at Forest Park
Rockmart at Cartersville
Sandy Creek at McIntosh
Sav. Country Day at Athens Academy
Screven Co. at Vidalia
Seckinger at Archer
South Atlanta at Heard Co.
South Paulding at Allatoona
Southwest at Northeast
Spencer at Carver-Columbus
Sprayberry at Etowah
Stone Mountain at Central Gwinnett
Swainsboro at Emanuel Co. Institute
Tattnall Co. at Metter
Telfair Co. at Bacon Co.
Terrell Co. at Calhoun Co.
Therrell at Miller Grove
Tiftarea Academy at Turner Co.
Treutlen at Wilkinson Co.
Trion at Dade Co.
Troup at Harris Co.
Tucker at Chamblee
Union Co. at Gilmer
Upson-Lee at Manchester
Veterans at Statesboro
Villa Rica at Northgate
Walker at Utopian Academy
Walnut Grove at Loganville
Ware Co. at Coffee
Warren Co. at Social Circle
Washington Co. at Jefferson Co.
Washington-Wilkes at Harlem
West Forsyth at Marietta
Westside-Macon at First Baptist Christ., Fla.
Wheeler Co. at Taylor Co.
Whitewater at Starr’s Mill
Wilcox Co. at Clinch Co.
Winder-Barrow at Forsyth Central
Windsor Forest at Brantley Co.
Woodland, Stock. at Jones Co.
Woodward Academy at Collins Hill
Worth Co. at Irwin Co.
Saturday
Creekside at Westside, S.C.
Mallard Creek, N.C. at Prince Avenue
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
