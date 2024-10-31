Breaking: Braves trade Jorge Soler to the Angels in first notable move of MLB offseason
High School Sports
High School Sports

Week 12 high school football schedule

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Scenes from the Norcross at N. Gwinnett GHSA region football game in Suwanee, GA., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC) (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Thursday

Archer at Grayson

Baldwin at Howard

Cairo at Westover

Grovetown at Heritage-Conyers

Hardaway at Spencer

Holy Innocents’ at KIPP Atlanta

Bleckley County at Central-Macon

Lithonia at Clarkston

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at North Clayton

New Hampstead at Benedictine

Newton at South Gwinnett

North Cobb Christian at Union County

Shaw at Jordan

Starr’s Mill at Jonesboro

Utopian Academy at McNair

Friday

Adairsville at Heritage-Ringgold

Alpharetta at West Forsyth

Atkinson County at Hilliard, Fla.

B.E.S.T. Academy at King’s Ridge

Baconton at Calhoun County

Banks County at Oglethorpe County

Banneker at Morrow

Beach at Southeast Bulloch

Berkmar at Peachtree Ridge

Bradwell Institute at Evans

Brantley County at Bacon County

Brooks County at Irwin County

Brookwood at Norcross

Brunswick at South Effingham

Buford at Mill Creek

Butler at Thomson

Calhoun at LaFayette

Calvary Day at Liberty County

Cambridge at Blessed Trinity

Campbell at Pebblebrook

Carrollton at Douglas County

Carver-Columbus at Kendrick

Cedar Grove at Luella

Centennial at Westminster

Central-Carrollton at Northside-Col.

Chamblee at Arabia Mountain

Chattahoochee at Johns Creek

Chattahoochee County at Crawford County

Christian Heritage at Armuchee

Clarke Central at Winder-Barrow

Clinch County at Lanier County

Coahulla Creek at Ringgold

Coffee at Thomas County Central

Collins Hill at Discovery

Columbia at Salem

Columbus at Sumter County

Commerce at Providence Christian

Cook at Crisp County

Coosa at Chattooga

Creekside at Midtown

Creekview at Sequoyah

Dacula at Central Gwinnett

Darlington at Bremen

Dawson County at North Hall

Decatur at Tri-Cities

Denmark at North Atlanta

Dougherty at Bainbridge

Drew at Mays

Dublin at Dodge County

Dunwoody at Shiloh

East Coweta at Chapel Hill

East Hall at Cherokee Bluff

Elbert County at Rabun County

Emanuel County Institute at Screven County

Eufaula, Ala. at Early County

Fayette County at Trinity Christian

Fitzgerald at Jeff Davis

Flowery Branch at Cedar Shoals

Forsyth Central at North Forsyth

Franklin County at Hart County

Glenn Hills at Josey

GMC Prep at Johnson County

Gordon Central at Dade County

Gordon Lee at Fannin County

Greater Atlanta Christian at Chestatee

Greenbrier at Glynn Academy

Greene County at Lincoln County

Griffin at Mundy’s Mill

Hampton at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Hancock Central at Glascock County

Hapeville Charter at Therrell

Harlem at Cross Creek

Harrison at Paulding County

Hawkinsville at Dooly County

Heard County at Pepperell

Houston County at Lee County

Jackson County at Habersham Central

Jackson-Atlanta at Pace Academy

Jasper County at Lamar County

Jefferson at Oconee County

Jefferson County at Southwest

Jenkins at Johnson-Savannah

Jones County at Locust Grove

LaGrange at Upson-Lee

Landmark Christian at Mount Vernon

Lanier at Seckinger

Lassiter at River Ridge

Lithia Springs at New Manchester

Loganville at Alcovy

Long County at Islands

Lovejoy at Hughes

Lumpkin County at Pickens

M.L. King at Forest Park

Macon County at Taylor County

Madison County at East Forsyth

Manchester at Greenville

Marietta at North Paulding

Marion County at Central-Talbotton

Mary Persons at Whitewater

McDonough at Ola

McIntosh at Newnan

Metter at Bryan County

Mitchell County at Seminole County

Monroe Area at West Hall

Montgomery County at Wilcox County

Morgan County at Callaway

Mt. Paran Christian at Wesleyan

Murray County at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

North Gwinnett at Duluth

North Oconee at Walnut Grove

North Springs at Northview

Northeast at East Laurens

Northgate at Dutchtown

Northside-W.R. at Veterans

Osborne at McEachern

Parkview at Meadowcreek

Pataula Charter at SW Georgia STEM

Peach County at Monroe

Pelham at Terrell County

Perry at Warner Robins

Pierce County at Appling County

Pike County at Rutland

Pope at Riverwood

Portal at McIntosh County Academy

Prince Ave. Christian at Hebron Christian

Randolph-Clay at Miller County

Richmond Academy at Harlem

Richmond Hill at Colquitt County

Ridgeland at Gilmer

Rockmart at North Murray

Rome at Kennesaw Mountain

Roswell at Milton

Savannah at Jenkins

Savannah Country Day at Vidalia

SE Whitfield at Grace Academy, Tenn.

Social Circle at Towers

South Atlanta at Redan

South Cobb at Hillgrove

South Forsyth at Lambert

South Paulding at Alexander

Southwest DeKalb at Druid Hills

Statesboro at Effingham County

Stephens County at East Jackson

Stephenson at Douglass

Stone Mountain at Riverdale

Telfair County at Treutlen

Temple at Model

Thomasville at Berrien

Tift County at Camden County

Toombs County at Savannah Christian

Trion at Bowdon

Troup at Sandy Creek

Tucker at Marist

Turner County at Charlton County

Twiggs County at Wilkinson County

Union Grove at Eagle’s Landing

Valdosta at Lowndes

Villa Rica at East Paulding

Walker at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Ware County at Wayne County

Warren County at Washington-Wilkes

Washington at Lovett

Washington County at ACE Charter

West Laurens at Westside-Augusta

Westside-Macon at Jackson

Wheeler at North Cobb

White County at Johnson-Gainesville

Whitefield Acad. at Fellowship Christian

Windsor Forest at Groves

Woodland-Cartersville at Dalton

Woodland-Stockbridge at Stockbridge

Woodstock at Sprayberry

Woodward Acad. at Lakeside-Atlanta

Saturday

Burke County at Laney

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 11 high school football schedule
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Georgia high school football scores from Week 11
Placeholder Image

For the AJC

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 11
Placeholder Image

Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 11
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Photo by G. Braslavsky

2024 Volleyball State Championship Preview2h ago
Softball, volleyball state tournament brackets
Class 2A: Week 12 games to watch
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right