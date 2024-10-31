Week 12 high school football schedule

Thursday
Archer at Grayson
Baldwin at Howard
Cairo at Westover
Grovetown at Heritage-Conyers
Hardaway at Spencer
Holy Innocents’ at KIPP Atlanta
Bleckley County at Central-Macon
Lithonia at Clarkston
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at North Clayton
New Hampstead at Benedictine
Newton at South Gwinnett
North Cobb Christian at Union County
Shaw at Jordan
Starr’s Mill at Jonesboro
Utopian Academy at McNair
Friday
Adairsville at Heritage-Ringgold
Alpharetta at West Forsyth
Atkinson County at Hilliard, Fla.
B.E.S.T. Academy at King’s Ridge
Baconton at Calhoun County
Banks County at Oglethorpe County
Banneker at Morrow
Beach at Southeast Bulloch
Berkmar at Peachtree Ridge
Bradwell Institute at Evans
Brantley County at Bacon County
Brooks County at Irwin County
Brookwood at Norcross
Brunswick at South Effingham
Buford at Mill Creek
Butler at Thomson
Calhoun at LaFayette
Calvary Day at Liberty County
Cambridge at Blessed Trinity
Campbell at Pebblebrook
Carrollton at Douglas County
Carver-Columbus at Kendrick
Cedar Grove at Luella
Centennial at Westminster
Central-Carrollton at Northside-Col.
Chamblee at Arabia Mountain
Chattahoochee at Johns Creek
Chattahoochee County at Crawford County
Christian Heritage at Armuchee
Clarke Central at Winder-Barrow
Clinch County at Lanier County
Coahulla Creek at Ringgold
Coffee at Thomas County Central
Collins Hill at Discovery
Columbia at Salem
Columbus at Sumter County
Commerce at Providence Christian
Cook at Crisp County
Coosa at Chattooga
Creekside at Midtown
Creekview at Sequoyah
Dacula at Central Gwinnett
Darlington at Bremen
Dawson County at North Hall
Decatur at Tri-Cities
Denmark at North Atlanta
Dougherty at Bainbridge
Drew at Mays
Dublin at Dodge County
Dunwoody at Shiloh
East Coweta at Chapel Hill
East Hall at Cherokee Bluff
Elbert County at Rabun County
Emanuel County Institute at Screven County
Eufaula, Ala. at Early County
Fayette County at Trinity Christian
Fitzgerald at Jeff Davis
Flowery Branch at Cedar Shoals
Forsyth Central at North Forsyth
Franklin County at Hart County
Glenn Hills at Josey
GMC Prep at Johnson County
Gordon Central at Dade County
Gordon Lee at Fannin County
Greater Atlanta Christian at Chestatee
Greenbrier at Glynn Academy
Greene County at Lincoln County
Griffin at Mundy’s Mill
Hampton at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Hancock Central at Glascock County
Hapeville Charter at Therrell
Harlem at Cross Creek
Harrison at Paulding County
Hawkinsville at Dooly County
Heard County at Pepperell
Houston County at Lee County
Jackson County at Habersham Central
Jackson-Atlanta at Pace Academy
Jasper County at Lamar County
Jefferson at Oconee County
Jefferson County at Southwest
Jenkins at Johnson-Savannah
Jones County at Locust Grove
LaGrange at Upson-Lee
Landmark Christian at Mount Vernon
Lanier at Seckinger
Lassiter at River Ridge
Lithia Springs at New Manchester
Loganville at Alcovy
Long County at Islands
Lovejoy at Hughes
Lumpkin County at Pickens
M.L. King at Forest Park
Macon County at Taylor County
Madison County at East Forsyth
Manchester at Greenville
Marietta at North Paulding
Marion County at Central-Talbotton
Mary Persons at Whitewater
McDonough at Ola
McIntosh at Newnan
Metter at Bryan County
Mitchell County at Seminole County
Monroe Area at West Hall
Montgomery County at Wilcox County
Morgan County at Callaway
Mt. Paran Christian at Wesleyan
Murray County at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
North Gwinnett at Duluth
North Oconee at Walnut Grove
North Springs at Northview
Northeast at East Laurens
Northgate at Dutchtown
Northside-W.R. at Veterans
Osborne at McEachern
Parkview at Meadowcreek
Pataula Charter at SW Georgia STEM
Peach County at Monroe
Pelham at Terrell County
Perry at Warner Robins
Pierce County at Appling County
Pike County at Rutland
Pope at Riverwood
Portal at McIntosh County Academy
Prince Ave. Christian at Hebron Christian
Randolph-Clay at Miller County
Richmond Academy at Harlem
Richmond Hill at Colquitt County
Ridgeland at Gilmer
Rockmart at North Murray
Rome at Kennesaw Mountain
Roswell at Milton
Savannah at Jenkins
Savannah Country Day at Vidalia
SE Whitfield at Grace Academy, Tenn.
Social Circle at Towers
South Atlanta at Redan
South Cobb at Hillgrove
South Forsyth at Lambert
South Paulding at Alexander
Southwest DeKalb at Druid Hills
Statesboro at Effingham County
Stephens County at East Jackson
Stephenson at Douglass
Stone Mountain at Riverdale
Telfair County at Treutlen
Temple at Model
Thomasville at Berrien
Tift County at Camden County
Toombs County at Savannah Christian
Trion at Bowdon
Troup at Sandy Creek
Tucker at Marist
Turner County at Charlton County
Twiggs County at Wilkinson County
Union Grove at Eagle’s Landing
Valdosta at Lowndes
Villa Rica at East Paulding
Walker at Mt. Pisgah Christian
Ware County at Wayne County
Warren County at Washington-Wilkes
Washington at Lovett
Washington County at ACE Charter
West Laurens at Westside-Augusta
Westside-Macon at Jackson
Wheeler at North Cobb
White County at Johnson-Gainesville
Whitefield Acad. at Fellowship Christian
Windsor Forest at Groves
Woodland-Cartersville at Dalton
Woodland-Stockbridge at Stockbridge
Woodstock at Sprayberry
Woodward Acad. at Lakeside-Atlanta
Saturday
Burke County at Laney
