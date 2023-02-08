Suwanee Lambert earns narrow win over Cumming West Forsyth

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Suwanee Lambert nipped Cumming West Forsyth 59-55 on February 7 in Georgia girls high school basketball.
Suwanee Lambert drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over Cumming West Forsyth after the first quarter.
The Longhorns registered a 27-26 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth locked in a 38-38 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Longhorns added to their advantage with a 21-17 margin in the closing period.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.