Stone Mountain Stephenson darts by Lithonia Miller Grove

It was a tough night for Lithonia Miller Grove which was overmatched by Stone Mountain Stephenson in this 50-21 verdict.
Last time Stone Mountain Stephenson and Lithonia Miller Grove played in a 35-31 game on Jan. 13, 2023.
In recent action on Jan. 27, Stone Mountain Stephenson faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Stone Mountain Stephenson took on Lithonia Miller Grove on Jan. 27 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.