Rome takes a toll on Canton Creekview

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Rome still prevailed 49-38 against Canton Creekview at Canton Creekview High on February 11 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Canton Creekview faced off against Rome. Rome took on Woodstock River Ridge on February 7 at Rome High School.
