Putting it all together: Carrollton overwhelms Valdosta Lowndes

Carrollton left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Valdosta Lowndes from start to finish for a 38-14 victory at Carrollton High on November 12 in Georgia football action.
Carrollton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Valdosta Lowndes through the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
