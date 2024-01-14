Portal survives for narrow win over Vidalia

Sports
By Sports Bot
29 minutes ago

Portal finally found a way to top Vidalia 64-55 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Portal High on Jan. 13.

Portal darted in front of Vidalia 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 35-18 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Vidalia showed its spirit while rallying to within 45-33 in the third quarter.

The Indians managed a 22-19 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Dec. 29, Portal squared off with Statesboro in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top