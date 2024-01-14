Portal survives for narrow win over Vidalia

Portal finally found a way to top Vidalia 64-55 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Portal High on Jan. 13.
Portal darted in front of Vidalia 19-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers opened a giant 35-18 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Vidalia showed its spirit while rallying to within 45-33 in the third quarter.
The Indians managed a 22-19 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
