Mount Pisgah hires football coach

Brad Watkins was hired as Mount Pisgah Christian's football coach on Feb. 13, 2025. He had been the offensive coordinator for two seasons at Campbell.

Credit: Mount Pisgah Christian

Credit: Mount Pisgah Christian

By
11 hours ago

Mount Pisgah Christian hired Campbell offensive coordinator Brad Watkins as football coach Thursday.

Watkins worked at Campbell the past two seasons and the previous two at Cedartown, all as offensive coordinator. He coached eight seasons in college at Sacred Heart, Nichols College, Wilmington College and Old Dominion.

Watkins will replace Elijer Martinez, whose lone team was 2-9 last season.

Mount Pisgah, an Alpharetta private school, is a Class I Division I program. Its best football finish was a Class A semifinal appearance in 2013.

Greg Vandagriff, who resigned last week as Prince Avenue Christian’s football coach, was announced Wednesday morning as head coach at Lakeway Christian Academy.

