Mount Pisgah hires football coach

Mount Pisgah Christian hired Campbell offensive coordinator Brad Watkins as football coach Thursday.
Watkins worked at Campbell the past two seasons and the previous two at Cedartown, all as offensive coordinator. He coached eight seasons in college at Sacred Heart, Nichols College, Wilmington College and Old Dominion.
Watkins will replace Elijer Martinez, whose lone team was 2-9 last season.
Mount Pisgah, an Alpharetta private school, is a Class I Division I program. Its best football finish was a Class A semifinal appearance in 2013.
