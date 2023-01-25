X
McDonough soars over Atlanta Lovett

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. McDonough did exactly that with a 79-50 win against Atlanta Lovett in Georgia boys basketball action on January 24.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

