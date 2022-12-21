McDonough Eagles Landing overpowers Buford in thorough fashion

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way McDonough Eagles Landing put away Buford 73-50 in Georgia boys basketball on December 20.
The first quarter gave McDonough Eagles Landing an 18-10 lead over Buford.
The Wolves came from behind to grab the advantage 31-27 at intermission over the Eagles.
McDonough Eagles Landing broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-35 lead over Buford.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-15 fourth quarter, too.
